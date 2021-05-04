After wave of criticism, Joe Biden raises refugee ceiling well above Donald Trump’s limit





US President Joe Biden has resurrected a plan to increase the number of refugee admissions this year to 62,500 after sparking a wave of criticism from supporters for initially keeping the refugee ceiling at a historically low level.

A Democrat, Biden formally reversed himself just two weeks after his government announced it would maintain the cap at the 15,000 level set by his Republican predecessor, Donald Trump, an immigration hawk.

In a statement, Biden said his action “erases the historically low number set by the previous administration of 15,000, which did not reflect the values ​​of the Americas as a nation that welcomes and supports refugees.”

“It is important to take this step today to remove any lingering doubts in the minds of refugees around the world who have suffered so much and who are eagerly awaiting the start of their new life,” he said.

Shortly after taking office in January, Mr Biden pledged to scale up the program, but then surprised his allies when he chose to stick to the lower cap for the sake of poor optics, given the increasing number of migrants crossing the southern border of the United States with Mexico, in the United States. officials said.

Mr Biden’s about-face has drawn the ire of refugee advocates and some Democratic lawmakers.

Mr Trump has steadily reduced the size of the refugee program during his tenure, and Biden officials say the cuts have made it harder to increase admissions rapidly.

But the refugee program is separate from the asylum system for migrants.

Refugees come from all over the world, many fleeing conflict.

They undergo extensive screening while still abroad to be allowed entry into the United States, unlike migrants who arrive at a US border and then seek asylum.

The allocations for the cap increase were in line with an earlier plan the president sent to Congress, according to a note signed by Mr Biden.

The memo said there would be 22,000 places for refugees from Africa, 6,000 from East Asia, 4,000 from Europe and Central Asia, 5,000 from Latin America and the Caribbean and 13 000 from South Asia. Another 12,500 unallocated places will also be available.

Mr Biden said it was doubtful the United States would be able to host a total of 62,500 refugees by the end of the current fiscal year, September 30, or achieve a target. of 125,000 admissions next year.

“The sad truth is that we will not reach 62,500 admissions this year. We are working quickly to repair the damage of the past four years. It will take time, but that work is already underway,” he said.

A White House official said the president now wants to raise the cap regardless of capacity limits to “send a very clear message that dealing with refugees is an essential part of America’s place in the world,” acknowledging that the lower initial ad “did not send a message right.”

Delays in Mr. Biden’s decision making on the matter have led to hundreds of canceled flights for refugees already cleared into the United States, often after years of waiting, refugee groups have said.







