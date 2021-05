NBA in business with Chinese sneaker company sourcing materials from Uyghur Muslim camps

National Basketball Association contracts for sneakers with multinational sports equipment company in communist China that obtains cotton from same region Uyghur Muslims detained in forced labor camps reported by the Washington Free Beacon. Anta Sports, which sources cotton from Xinjiang, makes two sneakers that the NBA sells online. The company, which is the largest sports brand in China, notably manufactures Golden State Warriors Guard Klaytheism sneakers from Klay Thompson. The shoe sells for up to $ 119.99. Anta Sports announced in March that it had “always bought and used cotton produced in China, including cotton from Xinjiang” and “would continue to do so.” The BBC published a report in December on Chinese “re-education” camps in Xinjiang. The report says more than 500,000 minorities, including thousands of Uyghur Muslims, are forced to harvest cotton under dire conditions. In May 2019, the Pentagon estimates that up to 3 million people have been detained since the end of 2018. The region produces 85 percent of Chinese cotton and 20 percent of global cotton. Reports show prisoners subjected to rape, forced sterilization, torture, indoctrination and even possible genocide. The camps were launched in 2015 under the leadership of Secretary General Xi Jinping to usher in a “national ideology”. Other NBA players wore shoes made by the Chinese brand. Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward and Los Angeles Clippers goaltender Rajon Rondo have sneaker deals through Anta Sports. The Trump administration imposed punishments in July 2020 on 11 Chinese companies to be able to buy American technology without a license. The companies sanctioned included Apple, Ralph Lauren, Google, HP and others. The NBA did not respond to a request for comment. NBA commissioner Adam Silver told Time Magazine last week that the league intends to maintain a strong relationship with China. “We believe that exporting NBA basketball to China and to virtually every country in the world continues to be part of our mission,” said Silver, “I believe that in order to make a realistic change, we need to build relationships. . “







