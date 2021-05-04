Trump hires lawyer to fight Capitol police trial accusing him of incitement to insurgency





Former President Donald Trump has hired lawyers to defend him after two Capitol Hill cops filed a lawsuit accusing him of inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Mr Trump has retained attorney Jesse Binnall, who will defend him against the lawsuit brought by officers James Blassingame and Sidney Hemby, The Daily Beast reported.

The lawsuit claims that Mr. Trump “ignited, encouraged, instigated, directed and aided and abetted” the “insurgent mob” to attack the Capitol police on January 6.

Both men claim to have sustained head, neck and back injuries as a result of the insurgency, and said they continued to suffer emotional trauma from the events of that day.

The agents seek an unspecified amount in damages, the file requesting that “the amount in dispute exceeds $ 75,000, not including interest and costs.”

Mr Blassingame was with a group of eight or nine officers trying to defend the crypt of the house, which was being overrun by Trump supporters. He eventually fled the area, but found himself locked in the House Ways and Means Committee room with House members, some of whom were unmasked for hours.

Mr. Hemby was sprayed with chemical irritants and then “smashed into the doors on the east side trying to hold back the insurgents. On numerous occasions he tried to tell the insurgents that the doors were opening outward and that pressing it against the door would do.

The trial is the third Mr. Trump is facing, linked to the Capitol uprising.

Mr Binnall is also representing Mr Trump in two other lawsuits brought by Democratic representatives Bennie Thompson and Eric Swalwell, which accuse the former president of trying to disrupt the congressional electoral vote count.

Mr. Thompson’s trial also accuses Mr. Trump of colluding with far-right groups like the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers.

Mr Swalwell’s trial also named former president’s son Donald Trump Jr and US Republican Mo Brooks as alleged co-conspirators.

Mr. Trump is not the first member of the far right that Mr. Binnall has represented; he also defended former national security adviser and QAnon sweetheart Mike Flynn.

In that case, Mr. Flynn was accused of lying to the FBI about conversations he had with the Russian ambassador to the United States.

He also represented Mr. Trump’s campaign to overturn the 2020 election in the state of Nevada, and represented a group called “Defend the Republic,” which has ties to Mr. Trump’s former lawyer Sidney. Powell, who was one of the main promoters of the post-election plot. theories.

