PM Modi-Boris Johnson’s virtual summit brings in £ 1 billion in business

The UK government has finalized £ 1bn in trade and investment with India, creating more than 6,500 jobs in Britain, ahead of the virtual summit between UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on Tuesday .

The investments confirmed by Downing Street on Monday evening are part of an enhanced business partnership (ETP), which the two leaders will formally sign during their talks.

The ETP will set the ambition to double the value of UK-India trade by 2030 and declare a common intention to start working towards a comprehensive free trade agreement (FTA).

Like all aspects of UK-India relations, the economic ties between our countries make our people stronger and more secure, Johnson said.

Each of the more than 6,500 jobs we announced today will help families and communities recover from the coronavirus and boost the UK and Indian economies. In the coming decade, with the help of the new partnership signed today and a comprehensive free trade agreement, we will double the value of our trade partnership with India and bring the relationship between our two countries to new levels. new heights, he said.

The trade and investment package unveiled by the UK government contains more than £ 533million in new Indian investment in the UK, spanning areas such as healthcare and technology.

This includes a £ 240million investment by the Serum Institute of India (SII) in the UK in its vaccines business and a new sales office in the country, which is expected to generate new business worth more than $ 1 billion.

The Serum Institute’s investment will support clinical trials, research and development, and “eventually” vaccine manufacturing, to help the UK and the world beat the coronavirus pandemic and other deadly diseases, Downing said Street.

UK companies have also signed new export deals with India worth over £ 446million, which are expected to create over 400 UK jobs.

This includes CMR Surgical exporting its next-generation Versius surgical robotic system, which helps surgeons perform minimal access surgery deployed in hospitals in India.

The export deal is worth £ 200million and will result in the creation of 100 new jobs in the UK.

With nearly 1.4 billion people, India’s population is larger than the EU and US combined and by far the largest market with which the UK has committed to negotiate a trade deal in this day, said Downing Street.

The India-UK ETP would create immediate opportunities for UK businesses in India in sectors such as food and drink, life sciences and the service sector.

Non-tariff barriers on fruits and medical devices will be lowered, allowing UK companies to export more of their products to India and boost growth and jobs in the UK.

It also urges both sides to remove immediate barriers to market access and to continue to seek new opportunities on the path to an FTA.

A future UK-India trade deal will support hundreds of thousands of jobs and boost the economies of UK and India by potentially lowering or eliminating current tariffs such as those going up to 150 % on whiskey and up to 125% on automobiles. as well as on other UK products. It would also create huge benefits for UK services – four out of five of India’s fastest growing imports are in services like IP and telecommunications, Downing Street said.

Trade barriers addressed by ETP include lifting restrictions to allow UK fruit growers to export UK apples, pears and quinces to India for the first time and better access for medical devices through the acceptance of UK certificates of free sale in India, removing the requirement for additional accreditation of UK medical devices when exporting to the Indian market before they can be sold.

There is also a commitment to deepen cooperation in education services and to conclude work on the recognition of higher education qualifications in the UK, which will encourage increased student flows, skills transfer and knowledge sharing between UK and India.

It was also agreed that the two sides will work to remove barriers in India’s legal services sector that prevent British lawyers from practicing international and foreign law in India, a move that would allow Downing Street to significantly increase costs. UK legal services exports and UK legal services imports from India.

According to official statistics, trade between the UK and India is already worth around £ 23 billion a year, supporting more than half a million jobs.

Johnson spoke to Indian business leaders at Infosys and HCL last week, and the software majors are among the Indian companies listed in a series of investment deals, which are expected to create 1 000 jobs each in the UK.

Others on the list include biotech company Global Gene Corp, TVS Motors, and Goila Butter Chicken.

UK companies entering into export deals with India include Morningside Pharmaceuticals with an R&D pact, Kloudpad with a data center deal, BP in partnership with Infosys and GoZero Mobility with an e-bike deal.