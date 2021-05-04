POA concerned about Ministry of Sports position on national sports policy – Journal





LAHORE: An emerging Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) meeting held on Monday expressed dissatisfaction with the measures the Federal Sports Ministry will adopt in the new one-sided national sports policy, as they fear that if it is implemented, All national sports federations will be banned by their respective international bodies, as FIFA suspended the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) last month.

Dawn learned that the general body of the POA, which held a virtual meeting, expressed concern about the steps taken by the Sports Department to decide to seize the election powers of all national federations and to form an appeal tribunal against any petition against these elections. In addition, the meeting also noted that the ministry is taking steps to make changes to the constitution of the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) to take the power to select the touring teams abroad.

It is learned that the Federal Sports Ministry had forwarded a national sports policy to Prime Minister Imran Khan for approval, but returned it asking the ministry to take input from all stakeholders first. On this, the ministry invited the representatives of four national sports federations of hockey, kabaddi, squash and tennis to give their comments without sharing with them the sports policy.

In 2002, it can be mentioned here, the government had implemented a sports policy, without having been informed by Cabinet. It was reissued in 2005 after receiving Cabinet advice, but one of its clauses limiting the tenure of president, secretary and treasurer of any federation to two terms sparked a situation of war between the government and the federations as well as the POA.

Today, the Ministry of Sports is trying again to adopt a national sports policy without taking into account the contribution of all the national federations and the POA.

Meanwhile, the POA also issued a press release after the Monday meeting.

The General Council has decided to comply with the provisions of the Olympic Charter and the respective constitutions. National sports federations have the right to independently manage their affairs, operations and functions, in particular their structure, members, sports governance, electoral processes, dispute settlement mechanisms, etc. The General Council stressed that rules, laws and political guidelines cannot be productive if these are carried out without in-depth academic and scientific study and require a valuable contribution from all stakeholders.

The General Council urged the government of Pakistan to honor its commitment made with the IOC, OCA, ASOIF, ANOC and Pakistani NOC in the letter from the IPC Ministry dated July 3, 2014 following of the Lausanne Accord and to enforce the resolutions adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in New York in October 2014 A / RES / 69/6: which recognizes sport as a means of promoting education, health, development and peace, and also supports the independence and autonomy of sport as well as the mission of the International Olympic Committee to lead the Olympic Movement.

It was decided that a POA delegation led by retired Lieutenant General Syed Arif Hasan, President, will ask the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and IPC Minister to present the position of the IOC, the POA and NSF, which is essential for the promotion and development of sport in Pakistan. In addition, it was resolved that the Pakistani NOC and National Sports Federations / Associations will continue to work in harmony with the Government of Pakistan for the promotion of sport while respecting the fundamental principles of autonomy and the rights of each stakeholder. , added the press release.

Posted in Dawn on May 4, 2021

