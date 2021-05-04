‘It’s an act of war’: Trump’s acting Pentagon chief urges Biden to tackle directed energy attacks





POLITICO first reported that Pentagon officials briefed lawmakers last month of the urgent and growing threat to U.S. government personnel, including the troops. The Senate Intelligence Committee has since vowed to get to the bottom of the problem.

The alleged attacks also include ongoing incidents involving military attachés at embassies around the world, a former official and a congressional source briefed on the incidents told POLITICO. Officials are focusing their investigations on suspected incidents near U.S. embassies in South America, the source told Congress.

This suspected attack, which has not yet been reported, joins a growing list of incidents. Others have reportedly performed in the United States, including Miami, Alexandria, Virginia, and the Ellipse in Washington. The two sources asked not to be named in order to discuss the investigation.

Defense officials who briefed lawmakers last month said Russia was likely the source of the attacks, but did not have a smoking gun.

A White House spokesperson declined to comment on details of the investigation, but said the Biden administration had taken the reports very seriously from day one.

The investigation into the cause and culprit of the unexplained incidents is ongoing and is a top priority for the Biden administration, the spokesperson said, noting that the White House is coordinating efforts with federal government departments and agencies, as well as with experts in academia and the medical community.

This concerns the health and well-being of US officials across government, and we will continue to act urgently to provide a whole-of-government response to these issues, ”said the person, who spoke. on condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive issue.

A defense ministry spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.

Miller put in an effort to investigate the incidents late last year. Shortly after assuming the role of acting Defense Secretary in November, he met a Defense Ministry official who was seeking medical treatment for a mysterious attack that left him temporarily unfit.

As soon as the official described his symptoms, Miller knew immediately that they had been caused by a directed energy weapon.

He wasn’t a histrionic type person, so when he described the attack, it was like, yes, you got hit with that gun, Miller said. There was no way to deny it. CNN first reported on the interaction between the two.

The purpose of the effort was to create bureaucratic momentum to get the agency to take this more seriously, Miller said.

Now Miller has said he’s happy to see Biden’s team keep their focus. The CIA recently launched its own task force to look into the matter, and CIA Director William Burns told senators during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Intelligence Committee that shed light on the attacks. of Havana was a top priority.

In a statement Friday, the senses. Mark Warner (D-Va.) And Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Chairman and Vice Chairman of the Intelligence Committee, said they welcomed Burns again on the matter and said they would continue. investigate.

This tendency to attack our fellow citizens in the service of our government seems to be increasing, said Warner and Rubio. The Senate Intelligence Committee intends to get to the bottom of this.

Representatives of the Senate and House intelligence committees declined to comment on the alleged incidents at U.S. embassies.

A spokesperson for the House Intelligence Committee said on Friday the panel of experts had been working silently and persistently behind closed doors on this critical issue since the first reports, pledging to follow the evidence wherever it took. lead and ensure that everyone responsible is held to account.

Doctors and scientists say the attacks in Havana, which began in 2016, could have been caused by microwave weapons, which use a form of electromagnetic radiation to damage targets. While U.S. officials have not publicly blamed Russia for these events, Moscow is known to have been working on microwave weapon technology.

Simone Ledeen, a former Pentagon official overseeing Middle East policy under Trump and who worked on directed energy attacks in a previous position at the DoD, also called on the new administration to continue investigating the incidents.

It was one of the missions that absolutely had to be continued, Ledeen said. I hope the new team will understand this, it is actually very important because the Americans are clearly targeted.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos