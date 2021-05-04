Jokowi: pandemic provides extraordinary lessons in development planning





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) reveals three important lessons that can be learned from the Covid-19 pandemic. All three are closely linked to planning for future development. He made this known when he opened the deliberation on national development planning at the State Palace on Tuesday (4/5/2021). He said pandemic Covid-19 provide extraordinary lessons in development planning in Indonesia. There are at least three lessons you need to know to be able to compete in the future. “First, no matter how good the planning we have done, we also need to be prepared to make changes quickly,” Jokowi said. He said rapid change was needed to adapt to the various challenges and opportunities that arose. However, the goal remains the same, namely to prosper and advance the nation. According to him, the way to achieve these goals often has to change because the challenges and opportunities can change at any time. Second, the president considered the need for synergy of national forces to solve the problems to be solved. Including health, economics and enforcement issues trial, trace and treatment as well as vaccinations. This problem, he continued, requires the support of all components of the nation as well as the activity of all levels of government, from the center to the regions. Likewise, the productivity of small and large industries to produce medical devices and drugs as well as the support of other countries are also very necessary, ”he said. Third, Jokowi considered the use of advanced science and technology to be increasingly inevitable. When government services, retail education cannot be done offline, it is necessary to use online instruments. “When we need fast data, precise data, integrated data, we need digital technology. When we need drugs, vaccines, medical supplies, what we need to be fast is technology, ”he explained. Watch the featured video below: Discover other news on the subject of this article, here: Jokowi Covid-19 quality content

Take advantage of premium content for more detailed information

Login Register









What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos