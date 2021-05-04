GOP devotion to Trump threatens to destroy American democracy





Former President Shows He Doesn’t Need To Be In The Oval Office To Undermine Faith In The U.S. Elections And Destroy The Truth As His Movement Based On Lies And Self-Tribute Is Taking A Hold increasingly firm Republican Party. The widespread mistrust it continues to arouse in the fairness of the American political system among millions of voters poses serious risks to democracy itself.

Trump, using his connection to the conservative base, has effectively made loyalty to his misrepresentation of a fraudulent election last year the price of entry for any Republican candidate in any race. Under his influence, one of America’s two major political parties effectively abandoned its belief in democracy – a dereliction that is extremely important to the country’s future.

As he seeks personal revenge, Trump is also rallying to try to destroy the political viability of all GOP officials who are telling the truth about the Capitol insurgency he inspired, such as Representative Liz Cheney of Wyoming. and Senator Lisa Murkowski from Alaska.

He celebrates the boos Sen. Mitt Romney, a former Republican presidential candidate, received from activists in Utah over the weekend, after voting to condemn Trump for his abuse of power in two separate impeachment trials.

The former president retains an extraordinary ability to dictate the beliefs of his supporters and the orthodoxy of the GOP on a daily basis.

“The fraudulent presidential election of 2020 will, from this day forward, be known as THE BIG LIE!” Trump ruled in a statement Monday, literally reversing the facts about last November’s free and fair election he lost.

Cheney may well sacrifice his own political career as one of the few GOP lawmakers brave enough to speak the truth about Trump’s anti-democratic attacks. A new effort is underway among the ex-president’s henchmen in Congress to strip her of her No.3 position in the House just three months after she comfortably retained it in a secret ballot election . Cheney’s ability to fight a main pro-Trump opponent in his home state of Wyoming is questionable. His transgression is simply to continue to point out the truth: Last year’s election was not stolen by President Joe Biden. CNN reported on Monday that Cheney told a closed-door conference in Georgia that Trump’s behavior was “poison in the blood of our democracy.” She added, “We cannot whitewash what s “passed January 6 or perpetuating Trump’s big lie. It is a threat to democracy. What he did on January 6 is a line that cannot be crossed.”

Trump’s power grows outside the office

Trump answers a question that was often asked during his last dark days in power: Would he be as powerful in his private life as he was with the traps of presidential office? If anything, the former president exercises even more control over his party today than he has in the past five years, a fact made more remarkable by the social media silence imposed by the bans from major social media platforms.

And there are very clear signs that Trump’s assault on American democracy is working. In a CNN poll released last week, only 23% of Republican voters believed Biden legitimately won enough votes to win the election last year. This follows a Quinnipiac poll in February which showed 76% of Republicans believe there was widespread election fraud.

Courts have dismissed Trump’s false allegations of electoral fraud following his loss to Biden. There is no indication that he was unfairly removed from his post. In fact, the only person who attempted to steal the election was Trump, his attempt to disrupt Congress certifying the results by inciting a mob of supporters who invaded Capitol Hill, sending lawmakers on the run.

The Trump-fabricated legitimacy crisis will effectively mar the midterm polls in 2022, which the former president is trying to use to tighten his footprint on the party. And even if Trump doesn’t try to get the White House back in 2024, his pernicious influence will mean that the idea that the last election was stolen will remain a false article of faith for Republicans in the future.

A wave of recent developments prove Trump’s power in the GOP and his undiminished threat of confidence in the electoral system, and shows that the struggle for American democracy simply entered a new phase when he left office.

Many of the Republican state legislatures have passed laws making it more difficult for Democrats, and especially black voters, to vote. They often cite voters’ mistrust of the electoral system to justify these changes. But the main cause of this mistrust is Trump’s relentless campaign to discredit the election he lost, both before and after voters went to the polls.

Another sign of Trump’s malignant influence, the Arizona State Senate conducts a false vote recount in the crucial Maricopa County that helped Biden win the state, despite repeated statements and rulings by election and court officials that the president’s narrow victory was genuine.

Republican officials who have had the courage to condemn Trump’s insurgent rhetoric are now looking to have fun with his supporters – especially those who may run for president in the future, including the former North Carolina governor. South Nikki Haley and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie. Minority House Leader Kevin McCarthy, who first said Trump was responsible for the January 6 riot, quickly visited the former president at his resort town of Mar-a-Lago and anchors its efforts to win back the House of Republicans next year on the former president. and its movement.

Any idea that the GOP will abandon its loyalty to Trump has been revealed as a pipe dream by the poor performance of Navy veteran Michael Wood, who ran in a special election for a House seat in Texas this weekend on an anti-Trump platform and lost badly in a primary jungle with just 3% or the vote.

“There is a disease in our party that needs to be recognized and dealt with,” Wood wrote in a message to voters after his loss.

“We are too much of a personality cult and a vehicle for Donald Trump’s grievances. We are too comfortable with conspiracy theories.”

The former president sent a statement claiming credit for the presentation of Susan Wright, the wife of Representative Ron Wright, who died of Covid-19, after moving in a run-off for the seat after the approval of the ‘former president.

Trump outlines a new alternate reality for his supporters

The secret to Trump’s call since the start of his presidential campaign in 2015 was that it channeled the distrust many conservatives felt in the Washington establishment and the political system itself. He gave people some kind of permission to believe what they felt viscerally rather than the facts and the truth. His attempt to destroy confidence in the electoral system creates another false reality with a built-in belief system that is deeply appealing to his voters. The fact that none of this is true does not detract from the power of his calling.

But it is still extraordinary that the Republican Party, which in recent memory presented itself as the guardian of democracy and boasted of winning the Cold War against tyranny, could transform itself in this way.

“It’s just mind-blowing to me that Republicans can be like this,” said Dave Millage, who was forced to resign as Chairman of the Republican Party in Scott County, Iowa, after supporting impeachment Trump following the Capitol uprising. Millage slammed his fellow Republicans for “worshiping at Trump’s altar” during an appearance in CNN’s “Newsroom” on Monday.

“He was attacking American democracy itself. Yet they support him. It amazes me.”

The electoral impact of Trump’s dominance over his party will be tested next year, as Republicans historically have a good chance of revising the slim Democratic majority in the House, as new presidents often receive a reprimand. Since most mid-terms, especially House races, are heavily influenced by base turnout, the GOP can benefit from Trump’s continued ability to inspire the party’s most loyal voters.

But it’s less clear that a list of pro-Trump Capitol insurgency deniers will help Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell regain control of the Senate – or that this message being carried by Trump or whoever wins in 2024.

After all, the former president managed to lose control of the House, Senate and White House with an approach that electrified the GOP base but alienated many suburban voters and those horrified by his handling of the pandemic. .

Former Arizona Senator Jeff Flake, who paid with his political career for being one of the earliest critics of Trump’s presidency, warned his party was making a huge mistake by not giving more a call. convincing to a larger group of voters.

“With the Democratic Party being more progressive, there is a lot of room there,” Flake told CNN’s Jim Sciutto on Monday. “And we could do well halfway through, but not if we continue this madness of questioning the last election and prosecuting those who are not completely devoted to the former president.”

