Bill Gates: News Live Updates: Bill and Melinda Gates announce they are ending their marriage

Bill and Melinda Gates announce they are ending their marriage
The Microsoft co-founder and his wife, who started the world’s largest charitable foundation, said they would continue to work together at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. In identical tweets, they said they made the decision to end their 27-year marriage.
PM Modi and UK PM Boris Johnson will announce £ 1 billion in new UK-India trade and investment in a virtual meeting today.
This will include more than £ 533million in new Indian investment in the UK, in vital and growing sectors such as healthcare and tech.
Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 24.7 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, India’s meteorological department said.
Rupee jumps 13 peas to 73.82 against US dollar at start of trade
A day after crossing $ 3,000 for the first time, ether, the token traded on the ethereum blockchain, hit $ 3,457.64 on the bitstamp exchange before falling 6% to $ 3,244.
Mexico City’s railway viaduct collapses
- Thirteen people were killed and 70 injured when a viaduct carrying Mexico City metro cars partially collapsed on a road on Monday evening.
- Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum attended the crash site and said on Twitter that “firefighters and public security personnel are working. Various hospitals present. We will provide more information shortly.” .
- Other videos broadcast on TV channels and social media showed emergency medics and firefighters whipping the wreckage in search of survivors.
Biden officially raises ceiling on U.S. refugee admissions
- President Joe Biden officially raised the national refugee admissions ceiling to 62,500 this year, weeks after facing a bipartisan force backlash for his delay in replacing the record ceiling set by former President Donald Trump.
- Biden said Trump’s cap “does not reflect America’s values as a nation that welcomes and supports refugees.”
- But he acknowledged the “sad truth” that the United States would not hit the 62,500 cap by the end of the fiscal year in September, given the pandemic and the limitations of the country’s resettlement capacity. countries, some of which have been attributed by his administration to the policies of the Trump administration. restrict immigration.
EAM Jaishankar to join G7 ministers to agree action on threats to democracy
Sensex jumps from 242.57 pts to 48,961.09 in the opening session; Nifty leads 78.05 pts to 14,712.20.
PM Modi will hold a virtual summit today with his British counterpart Boris Johnson
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to hold a virtual summit on Tuesday with his British counterpart Boris Johnson, at which leaders will launch the comprehensive 2030 roadmap, to further strengthen bilateral ties.
- A statement from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the summit would be an important opportunity to enhance our multi-faceted strategic ties and strengthen cooperation on regional and global issues of mutual concern.
- The two leaders will also discuss Covid-19 cooperation and global efforts to fight the pandemic.
Jagmohan Ji’s disappearance is a monumental loss to our nation, says Premier Modi
The disappearance of Jagmohan Ji is a monumental loss to our nation. He was an exemplary administrator and renowned scholar.… Https://t.co/KtXMam2dzL
– Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 1620095088000
Former Governor J&K Jagmohan passed away yesterday after a brief illness in Delhi.
11 dead and more than 20 injured in Pakistan bus crash
- At least 11 people were killed and more than 20 were injured in a bus crash at the Hasan Abdal interchange in Burhan on Monday.
- Attock District Police Officer Syed Khalid informed that the bus had turned upside down, Geo News reported.
- The high-speed bus turned into a turtle as it traveled from Lahore to Mardan.
Mathura: a group of men burst into the mosque, remove the speaker wires
- A group of men broke into a mosque in the town of Govardhan here, got into a fight with its imam and took away the wires from the loudspeaker installed there, police said.
- Locals protested the incident. SP (rural) Shrish Chandra said they were assured of tough action against the defendants.
- Upon complaint from Imam Mohammad Iliyas, the police filed a complaint under Article 295 (A) of the IPC.
- The accused have been identified as Saurabh Numberdar, a resident colony of Kandere; Pawan Sharma; Dheeraj Kaushik; Kanha Thakur; Deepak Sharma; Rocky; Dori and Jai Thakur. Attempts are underway to arrest them, police said.
Iraqi army: 4 rockets hit Iraqi air base, no casualties
- Four Katyusha rockets hit an Iraqi military base that houses US contractors on Monday without causing any casualties, the Iraqi military said in a statement.
- The rockets hit Balad Air Base in northern Iraq at 8 p.m. local time, the statement said. Security forces have launched a full-scale security operation to find whoever launched the strike.
- The incident was the latest in a series of attacks in recent weeks in Iraq that have primarily targeted facilities housing Americans.
- There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Monday’s attack, but US officials have previously blamed Iranian-backed Iraqi militia factions for such attacks.
Kendriya Vidyalaya director arrested for accepting bribe from J & K’s Doda
- Rajeev Mahajan, director of KV Jodhpur, Doda and senior KV Bhaderwah official, was trapped following a complaint from a parent who requested the issuance of a transfer certificate from his minor daughter from KV Kishtwar to KV Bhaderwah , said a spokesperson for ACB. .
- He said the complainant alleged that the manager continued to delay the case and demanded Rs 25,000 to handle the transfer of his daughter, but then agreed to give him the certificate for Rs 15,000.
IPC (M) leader Sitaram Yechury criticizes TMC for post-election violence in West Bengal
- IPC (M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury criticized the TMC on Monday over violent clashes in the state since the results of the 292-member West Bengal assembly where the Mamata-led party were announced Banerjee emerged victorious.
- The Union’s Home Office has also asked the West Bengal government for a report on the violence against opposition workers.
- “Does this information point to horrific violence in Bengal TMC’s ‘victory celebrations’? Sentenced. Will be resisted and repelled. Instead of focusing on fighting the pandemic, TMC is unleashing such chaos. The IPC (M), as always, will be with the people to protect, help, bring relief, ”Yechury said in a tweet.
