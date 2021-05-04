Prime Minister Imran Khan to discuss release of Pakistani prisoners during visit to Saudi Arabia





Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulazizon on September 19, 2019. Khan arrived in the Kingdom for a two-day official visit. (Photo courtesy of the Pakistan Consulate General in Jeddah) Prime Minister Imran Khan is due to visit Arabia Arabia early next month, May 7-9, the prime minister will visit the kingdom in invitation from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. “Hundreds of Pakistani prisoners will return to their country,” said Pakistan’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is due to visit Saudi Arabia early next month, May 7-9, where he will discuss the release of Pakistani prisoners languishing in jails.

According to a report published in Arab News, the prime minister will visit the kingdom at the invitation of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s new ambassador to Saudi Arabia Lt. Gen. (ret’d) Bilal Akbar, in an interview with Saudi media, said that memorandums of understanding in three areas would be signed during the visit of the first ministers.

He said that a meeting related to the release of prisoners will be held during the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan, while the release of prisoners will be accelerated with the cooperation of Saudi Arabia.

He added that hundreds of prisoners will be released from prisons in Saudi Arabia and return to Pakistan.

This is not the first time that Prime Minister Imran has raised the issue of Pakistani prisoners languishing in Saudi prisons.

In February 2019, the Prime Minister asked the Saudi Crown Prince to release Pakistani prisoners from Saudi prisons during his visit to the country.

Following the Prime Minister’s request, Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman ordered the release of 2,107 Pakistani prisoners in Saudi Arabia.

We are setting up a hotline at the embassy that will operate 24 hours a day, ”said the Pakistani ambassador, adding that the Pakistani community in Saudi Arabia can use the hotline to communicate issues and the problems she faces in the kingdom.

In addition, a community service program will be launched to address their concerns, added Lt Gen (retd) Bilal Akbar.

Confirming the Prime Minister’s visit, Foreign Ministry spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri at a weekly press briefing said: I can confirm that Prime Minister Imran Khan will undertake an official visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia at the invitation of the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia. , His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman, early next month. “

Read more: Pakistani ambassador to Saudi Arabia recalled after reports of ‘ill-treatment’

The publication, citing sources, said that during the visit, the prime minister will meet with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and other Saudi leaders.

“Many memoranda of understanding and agreements are expected to be signed,” the source said, adding that before the prime ministers’ trip, the head of the armed forces, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, will arrive in the kingdom on May 4.

The Prime Minister will be accompanied by several cabinet members, including: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, PM’s Special Assistant on the Middle East, Tahir Ashrafi, and Adviser PM on Climate Change, Malik Amin Aslam. .

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos