About 26.9 million people watched Bidens’ first speech to Congress, not 11.6 million





While President Joe Bidens ‘first speech to Congress was not officially labeled a State of the Union speech, that didn’t stop social media users from comparing Bidens’ audience to the hearing addresses of former President Donald Trump on the State of the Union.

An image posted on Facebook claims that Trump’s State of the Union speeches were viewed by three to four times as many people who watched Bidens’ speech on April 28 during a joint session of Congress.

The picture reads:

“TV rankings for presidential speeches:

President Trump 2017 48,000,000

President Trump 2018 46,000,000

President Trump 2019 46,800,000

President Trump 2020 37,200,000

Biden 2021 11,600,000 “

The post was reported as part of Facebook’s efforts to tackle fake news and disinformation on its news feed. (Learn more about our partnership with Facebook.)

Are the numbers correct? Yes and no.

PolitiFact looked at audience figures compiled by the Nielsen company, which tracks television audience data.

Based on Nielsens data, the article is correct about the number of viewers who tune in to watch Trump address the joint sessions of Congress. Nielsen reported the following figures for the “combined number of viewers”:

February 28, 2017: 47,741,000 viewers

January 30, 2018: 45,551,000 viewers

February 5, 2019: 46,789,000 viewers

February 4, 2020: 37,173,000 viewers

Compared to the figures provided in the message, there is not much difference.

The post rounded up Trump’s numbers to the nearest hundred thousand or million. But, overall, the numbers accurately reflect the number of viewers of the Trumps addresses.

The number of viewers offered for Bidens’ first address to Congress, however, was incorrect.

Nielsen reported that 26.9 million people watched Bidens’ speech on April 28. While this is small compared to Trump and other predecessors, it is more than double the posts of 11.6 million viewers.

What affects the audience for presidential addresses?

So far in 2021, TV audiences are on the decline, according to Nielsens data. The Associated Press and CNN attributed some of Bidens’ lower ratings to people who watch less live TV in favor of watching more on-demand programming.

“Presidents who are more convincing naturally attract more attention than those who are seen as more reassured,” said Alison Dagnes, professor of political science at the University of Shippensburg in Pennsylvania, whose areas of expertise include the media. American politics and public opinion.

Asked about Biden’s decline in viewership, she replied, “Say whatever you like about Donald Trump: but he wasn’t boring.”

Additionally, Dagnes said she believes the pandemic is impacting the size of Biden’s TV audience because audiences are “exhausted.”

“The Trump years have been chaotic and overwhelming, even though one was a Trump supporter, and then the pandemic forced everyone to be hyper-vigilant,” she said. “One of the main draws of Joe Biden so far, according to the polls, is that he rules quietly. The nation is tired. I was not surprised that television ratings were as low as they were. they were. “

Our rating

An image posted on Facebook claimed that Bidens ‘first congressional address had just 11.6 million viewers, while Trumps’ presidential speeches were viewed by three to four times that number.

The post provided accurate audience figures for Trumps’ presidential addresses as a whole. But the post was incorrect on how many people looked at Bidens’ address. In fact, 26.9 million people have logged in to view more than double the posts.

We rate this statement as half true.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos