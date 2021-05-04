Chinese banks accused of financing global deforestation





Chinese banks are the second largest financial backers of raw materials involved in deforestation of tropical rainforests, according to a study that casts doubt on Beijing’s ambitions to be a world leader in the fight against climate change. Data analyzed by Forests & Finance, a global coalition of non-governmental organizations, showed that from January 2016 to April 2020, Chinese institutions provided $ 15 billion in loans and underwriting services to companies that traded commodities. firsts linked to deforestation in Southeast Asia, Brazil and Africa. Chinese companies involved in the pulp and paper, palm oil, soybean, rubber, and timber trade operate largely overseas and are often funded by Chinese banks, underscoring the footprint international financial sector of the country. Brazil accounted for the largest amount of finance related to deforestation, but most of the loans were made in the country. The results, which estimated a company’s share of borrowing going to activities that put forests at risk, coincided with an increased focus in Beijing on limiting greenhouse gas emissions. President Xi Jinping promised last year that China will achieve “carbon neutrality” by 2060. Climate advocates have pointed out, however, that China’s overseas investments and loans for environmentally risky infrastructure and trade run counter to Xi’s bold goal. The National Industrial and Commercial Bank of China was the largest provider of loans and underwriting services in the database, with a total value of $ 2.2 billion. Sinochem, a Chinese state-owned chemicals group, was the biggest recipient, raising $ 4.6 billion, mostly for its rubber business. advised Trade in products included in the Forests & Finance database has accounted for about two-fifths of the world’s deforestation. Research suggests that it contributes about 5 percent of annual greenhouse gas emissions through its effect on deforestation alone. “The world’s major economies talk big about climate action but continue to turn a blind eye to their own banks that finance tropical deforestation,” said Tom Picken, Campaign Manager Forests & Finance. Picken explained that the purpose of the database was to demonstrate the huge flow of funding from Chinese banks falling below “green funding” standards and to pressure Chinese banks to adopt more guarantees. strict to avoid financing deforestation. “There is currently little implication for banks even knowingly financing illegal deforestation abroad,” he said. In 2017, the Chinese banking system overtook the eurozone to become the world’s largest asset. There are also signs of its growing influence in other developing economies. A Bank for International Settlements research paper last year found that Chinese banks have become the largest cross-border creditors for around half of emerging and developing economies globally. The document added that their lending activity “is strongly correlated with trade”. <> Climate capital Where climate change meets business, markets and politics. Check Out FT Coverage Here

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos