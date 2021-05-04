PTI MPA challenges Jatoi AC to fight with him – Pakistan





MUZAFFARGARH: In power in Pakistan, the MPA of Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Khurram Sohail Leghari threatened the deputy commissioner of Jatoi tehsil during a phone call, daring him to have a physical fight with him if he wanted it.

The horrific incident took place on Sunday when MPA Leghari contacted Jatoi AC Mohammad Arshad Virk and told him he wanted to visit Ramazan Bazaar.

However, according to sources, during the call, the battery of his cell phone (Mr. Virks) ran out and his phone was turned off.

The sources said the AC, after some time, contacted the AMP and told them that due to the battery issue his phone was dead. But Mr Leghari got angry and lashed out at Mr virk, claiming that he (the MPA) was a member of the price control committee and had received complaints about the shortage of food in the bazaars of Ramazan.

Khurram Leghari burst into flames as officers’ phone went off during his call

However, the CA denied that there was a shortage and asked Mr Leghari to visit the Ramazan Bazaar in Jatoi town, as he was present there and was waiting for him to grant him a protocol and not a fight. However, Mr Leghari became even more anxious and told AC he was ready to fight if he wanted to.

The MPA also accused the AC of not making its recipes properly.

The government has set up two Ramazan bazaars in Jatoi tehsil; one to Shehr Sultan and the other to Jatoi.

The CA told Dawn that he or his focal person remains present in Ramazan bazaars daily, claiming that there is no shortage of subsidized sugar and flour thanks to the cooperation of local traders.

The CA alleged that the MPA was in fact annoyed because it refused to do her a favor in a land dispute case that was before her court.

Mr Virk said he briefed his senior officials on the whole episode.

In contrast, Mr. Leghari alleged that neither the AC nor the focal person was present at the bazaar. He also alleged that the CA was involved in corruption and did not bring relief to the masses.

Previously, Mr Leghari, despite being an MPA of the ruling party, had criticized Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and some of his relatives (CM) for their alleged corruption and ignoring his constituency. He was then summoned by Prime Minister Imran Khan to the Prime Minister’s House for a meeting. Following the meeting, projects for the construction of roads and a branch line along the Indus River were awarded to the MPA constituency.

At present, Mr. Leghari is an active member of the group of lawmakers supporting ex-PTI leader Jahangir Khan Tareen along with another MPA from the district, Abdul Haye Khan Dasti.

According to official sources, after the two MPAs joined the pro-Tareen group, development work in their constituencies was halted on orders from senior officials.

Posted in Dawn on May 4, 2021

