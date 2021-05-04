[Cek Fakta] A video of a man destroying a TV show on Jokowi? These are the facts





A video circulated showing a man destroying a television (TV) broadcasting an interview with President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). This video is circulating on social networks. Devan Baskara’s Facebook account also uploaded the video on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Here’s the look: This video was uploaded to a group of 2,500 members. What do you think of this article? Happy





Based on our research, the claim that the video shows a man destroying a television broadcasting an interview with President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is false. Actually, it’s an edited video. Reported by Dailymail.co.uk, the video actually shows a Turkish man named Izzet Salti. He suddenly went berserk destroying the television because his wife disturbed him while watching the Turkey vs Croatia game in the Euro 2016 game. “That’s when an angry football fan smashed his television and turned his laptop off in half after his wife played it in a Euro 2016 game,” Dailymail wrote. co.uk in a report on June 16, 2016. Meanwhile, the Jokowi interview shown in the video was taken in 2020. The video is an excerpt from Najwa Shihab’s interview with Jokowi regarding the Covid-19 mid-return season in April 2020. Conclusion:

The claim that the video shows a man destroying a TV show from the interview with President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is false. Actually, it’s an edited video. This information is classified as a hoax, a type of deceptive content. An error occurs as a result of forming content with twisted undertones to demonize a person or group. This type of content is done on purpose and is believed to be able to drive opinions according to the whistleblower’s wishes. Misleading content is formed using original information, such as images, official statements or statistics, but edited so as not to relate to the original context. Reference:

We are very happy and grateful if you find any information that points to a hoax or disproves the results of the fact check then report it via email [email protected] or WA / SMS to the number 082113322016







