Kangana Ranaut urges PM Modi to show off his ‘early 2000’ ‘virat roop’, Twitterati calls for action against boycott of pro-BJP actor called for ‘genocide’





Controversial actor Kangana Ranaut faces widespread condemnation after being seen to urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi to repeat the act of “early 2000” in Bengal. Rabid internet users demand action and boycott of the pro-BJP actor for allegedly calling for “genocide”. This was after several BJP leaders complained about violence against their supporters in Bengal following the electoral defeat of the Hindutva party in the state. Swapan Dasgupta, who urged Interior Minister Amit Shah to send paramilitary forces to protect BJP supporters, was one of those who bit the dust in the elections that just ended. He tweeted: “Alarming situation in Nanoor (Birbhum district) with over a thousand Hindu families in the fields to escape marauding crowds seeking to prey on BJP supporters. Reports of sexual assault or worse from women. @AmitShah please rush some security to the area. “ Sharing Dasgupta’s tweet, Kangana tweeted: “This is horrible… we need super gundai to kill gundai… she is like a rampaging monster, to tame her Modi ji please show your roop Virat from the start from the 2000s…. #PresidentRuleInBengal. “ It didn’t take long for netizens to conclude what she meant by Narendra Modi’s “ early 2000 roop virat (vast form). ” Gujarat had witnessed one of the pogroms in 2002 during Modi’s tenure as chief minister of state. Several thousand people, mostly Muslims, have died. The incident had sent shockwaves across the world, to many developed countries, including the United States and the United Kingdom, imposing an entry ban on Modi to their countries. No sooner did Kangana share the tweet calling for genocide in Bengal, netizens started tagging Twitter to demand action against her. Others urged Bollywood filmmakers to consider boycotting her in the future. Kangana Ranaut should be excluded from public life. It is a call for genocide. Bringing in 2002 who saw the ruthless slaughter of innocent people, and asking the incumbent Prime Minister of India to replicate it in another state – how is that acceptable? Where is the law? pic.twitter.com/duQnb3W7x7 Zoya Rasul (@zoyarasul) May 3, 2021 Kangana Ranaut asks Modi to release his Virat Roop 2002. Fundamentally recognizes that Modi committed genocide in 2002 and wiped out thousands of Muslims. pic.twitter.com/2g9QyDi5Ky My Indian Companions (@MyFellowIndians) May 3, 2021 .@Twitter kangana refers to the genocide in Gujarat. She incites violence, she is a repeat offender! Why is it not yet banned? Amina (@AminaaKausar) May 3, 2021 Netflix was quick to take a stand against Kevin Spacey when allegations of sexual harassment were made by chasing him out of House of Cards. What will they do against Kangana, who openly calls for genocide? Will they remove its content?@NetflixIndia? Mohtashim (@teslaholic) May 3, 2021 Anyone who works with Kangana Ranaut or watches his films at this point supports Genocide.

Each of you is a facilitator of your diatribes that have life or death consequences https://t.co/TqgKbOPsug Holyforkingshirtballs (@ forkingheck1) May 3, 2021 “The apple never falls far from the tree” pic.twitter.com/O1DEM8kwB1 Mr. Fixit (@yippeekiyay_dk) May 3, 2021 Last year, Kangana’s sister Rangoli was outraged after calling for the mass murder of Muslims. She had written on Twitter: ‘A Jamati died from Corona when the police and medics sent us to check on their families, they were attacked and killed, secular media make these mulla + secular media stand online and shoot them f **** k the story they can call us nazis who care, life is more imp than false image. (sic) “







