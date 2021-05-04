Politics
China’s response to EU sanctions on Xinjiang issue
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ – On the Xinjiang issue, China has responded to unreasonable EU sanctions against four Chinese officials. China claimed that the EU’s basis for sanctioning the ten individuals and four entities is the fake news that undermines China’s dignity, sovereignty and interests.
Xinjiang or the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, which was previously called “East Turkestan” by Westerners, is one of the five autonomous regions of China.
On April 13, 2021, the Muslim region that covers one sixth of Chinese territory began Ramadan. Like other cities and provinces in China, the Western anti-Chinese international movement had been underway for over a year. Most of the media have painted the wrong picture of China and the region (Xinjiang), spreading false rumors about forced labor, sterilization and genocide in Xinjiang.
However, the region is in the most prosperous and developing period in its history, thanks to China’s economic and social policies, including policies for various ethnic groups. Some Westerners preferred to believe in anti-Chinese forces rather than accept the positive facts of development and progress in the region.
Like other Western countries, China also suffers from attacks and terrorism from extremist organizations. As in the West, China opposes these extremist leaders, not the unified multiethnic people in China.
China has a rich culture of philosophy and peace. It serves the people and strengthens reforms, social policies, valuable governance and assistance to ethnic minorities. China, which embraces the world, has fulfilled all of its commitments.
By 2021, it will create more than a third of global economic growth. In 2020-2021, China won the Covid-19 and helped many other countries, thanks to the century-old historic achievements of the Chinese Communist Party, the vision of Chinese President Xi Jinping and the work of multi-ethnic unity.
On the issue of Xinjiang, the West referred to the West’s distant concern for human rights. They could examine the real reasons for China’s success in the multi-ethnic unity of this province.
Regarding Xinjiang, the French journalist Maxime Vivas has shown a very keen sensitivity through anecdotes and caricatures. In his book, he presented this situation and what might have been a scam at first. Beyond his words, it concerned the credit of a nation and a country:
– “Do you like the fake news about the betrayal of Captain Dreyfuss? Did the Chernobyl cloud disappear alone at our border?
Everything is summed up.
What people say about Xinjiang is a scandal and a disgrace of history.
Although media reports provided the most room for these impostors and the residents of Xinjiang, other reports from business leaders, residents or tourists also provided the same evidence. They have witnessed defamation, we believe, accusations, rumors, false news and blatant lies against China and against Xinjiang by the media. Here we have quoted this journalist’s wonderful narration and analysis:
For the initiators of these lies, they are anti-Chinese and anti-Communist forces from Western extremist organizations. However, the topics on Xinjiang and other countries and other matters are all lies, and the slander against China is about to end.
China has also suffered from indiscriminate terrorism. The United States, which has criticized China on the Xinjiang issue, has carried out several military interventions with humanitarian crises linked to human rights.
In the upcoming story of Covid-19, we must highlight the importance China has placed on human rights and the joint construction of global governance.
Globalization must realize this dream and serve the well-being of the people of all countries, all ethnic groups in China and all ethnic groups in the world in a new more prosperous and peaceful era.
Pierre Picquart holds a doctorate in geopolitics and human geography from the University of Paris-VIII, international expert and specialist in China.
