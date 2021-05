Boris Johnson supports pet theft task force

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has given his backing to a pet theft task force to tackle anyone who is ‘malicious’ enough to steal a dog.

There has been a spike in dog thefts in recent months across the country as Hertfordshire Police recovered 27 stolen dogs this year and three arrests.

Although this is a nationwide problem – with a 19% increase in dogs stolen in Britain from last year – there have been several worrying thefts near Watford. Mr Johnson said that while some people may think that a wave of dog theft during the pandemic is just a ‘second-rate’ offense, it can actually cause ‘enormous suffering and heartache for the victims’ . In a Mail on Sunday article, he wrote: ‘At present this crime is too often seen as relatively trivial – on par, for example, with shoplifting,’ but Mr Johnson does does not agree with this view. The Prime Minister added, “If you are cynical and mean enough to steal a dog, in an organized gang, then you will almost certainly be involved in other types of crime as well. “It’s a fight that can be won.” Lord Chancellor Robert Buckland has set up a pet theft task force to deal properly with the spike in thefts. Gerald McCarthy, 69, who lives in Croxley Green had his six-year-old Chihuahua called Molly stolen from a communal garden outside his apartment in Grove Crescent on March 18. Molly the dog was stolen in March After placing flyers in the area, he was in turn maliciously contacted by an unknown caller demanding money in exchange for his dog and threatening to harm both the owner and Molly. Another attempted theft in Apsley saw two twelve-year-old boys arrested after picking up a Shih Tzu puppy and removing the leash while the owner was walking the dog. The DogLost organization has warned of an increase in dog theft as it is a “low risk, high reward” crime – adding that thieves will sell them to unsuspecting buyers, hold them for a reward or will use them for breeding. Inspector Nicki Dean, Hertfordshire Police Crime Reduction Unit, said: ‘Concerns about dog thefts during lockdown have increased as demand for pets has increased. “While thefts in Hertfordshire have remained relatively low, across the country there are growing concerns about the theft of dogs from the homes and kennels of breeders. “Dog owners should join Hertfordshire Neighborhood Watch to receive all the latest crime prevention alerts and tips owl.co.uk/herts. “There are simple steps you can take to keep your pet safe, such as never leaving your dog unattended when he is outside and securing areas of the house that your dog can access.”







