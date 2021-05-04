Indonesian democracy called back as Jokowi enters politics, is Nasdem’s response





Report by Tribunnews.com reporter Gita Irawan TRIBUNNEWS.COM, JAKARTA – Political researcher and founder of Saiful Mujani Research Consulting (SMRC) Saiful Mujani believed that once President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) entered the political arena, democracy in Indonesia had suffered a setback, especially in the areas of civil liberty, freedom of opinion and freedom of association. On this subject, politician Nasdem Irma Suryani Chaniago does not agree with Saiful Mujani’s statement. According to him, it is necessary to find out which group really started to destroy the democratic order in Indonesia. “Firstly, Saiful Mujani must first know the root of the problem, which groups are starting to destroy democratic order in Indonesia,” Irma, contacted by Tribunnews.com, said on Tuesday (4/5/2021). Also read: President Jokowi’s special staff appointed PGN commissioner Second, he recalled that groups that want to rule and control Indonesia in the name of religion are in fact destroying Indonesian democracy. “Jokowi is a martyr and their victim, because they don’t like Jokowi’s attitude of defending pluralism and maintaining the Republic of Indonesia with its Pancasila and Unity in diversity,” Irma said. Therefore, Irma said the government must take a firm stand against those who destroy the unity and integrity of the nation before it is too late. Because, he said, saving the Republic of Indonesia was more important than simply responding to the cynicism of those who spoke of irresponsible democracy. Also read: Saiful Mujani called Jokowi to talk more often about economic development, here is PAN’s response “Indonesian democracy is Pancasila democracy, not liberal democracy. Understanding democracy is only limited to ‘freedom’ of opinion without being based on justice and human rights, in my opinion, it is not. It’s not democratic, but rather the oppression and coercion of the will in the name of freedom, ”he said. Previously, political researcher and founder of Saiful Mujani Research Consulting (SMRC) Saiful Mujani believed that once President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) entered the political arena, democracy in Indonesia had suffered a setback, especially in matters of civil liberty, freedom of opinion and freedom of association. Also read: Jokowi: education won’t work if you use old ways He criticized the measures taken by the Jokowi administration in dissolving the FPI or Hizbut Tahrir Dissolve the two mass organizations for people who see freedom as an indicator, Saiful said, this step is problematic. “If they commit a criminal act, it is enough to arrest them, to bring them to justice, not to dissolve the organization. There are indeed many cases that show that our civil liberties have indeed diminished, ”Saiful said during the Tadarus Democracy Economics and Democracy. by the MMD Initiative on Saturday 5/2021).







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos