Politics
Nirupam calls on Rahul Gandhi to be appointed leader of Congress to face BJP, PM Modi
Bombay: A day after the rout of the Congress parties in four states except Tamil Nadu, the former head of the Mumbai Regional Congress Committee, Sanjay Nirupam, strongly advocated for Rahul Gandhi to lead the party to confront the BJP and Narendra Modi. The defeat of congressional parties in five states was disappointing. If the party wants to take on Narendra Modi, it has no choice but to make Rahul Gandhi president, Nirupam said.
The results of the 5-state election are very disappointing for Congress. The bottom line is that we haven’t even had a full-time president for 2 years. Instead of being disappointed with the election results, the party should move towards eliminating errors, he noted.
Nirupam, who has been a staunch supporter of Rahul Gandhi, said he fully respects Sonia Gandhi, but the party must have a full-time chairman for its rejuvenation. I do not see any leader other than Rahul Gandhi who will be appointed leader of the party because there are three years for the next elections in Lok Sabha. For the preparations for the holidays of the next general elections, Rahul Gandhi should be appointed president, he added.
Nirupam said Rahul Gandhi can appoint a new team made up of seasoned and experienced leaders with young people so that Congress can emerge as a strong alternative against BJP and Modi ahead of the next general election. Defeat in an election does not mean questioning the ability of a leader. Rahul Gandhi has made sensible statements and there is substance in his criticism of the BJP-led government at the Center. Thus, the country considers Rahul Gandhi as an alternative to Modi. I am convinced that people will not take him seriously without making him the chairman of the party, he said.
Nirupam expressed his disappointment with the functioning of the parties saying it was being done on an ad hoc basis and should be stopped.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]