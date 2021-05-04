Nirupam calls on Rahul Gandhi to be appointed leader of Congress to face BJP, PM Modi

Bombay: A day after the rout of the Congress parties in four states except Tamil Nadu, the former head of the Mumbai Regional Congress Committee, Sanjay Nirupam, strongly advocated for Rahul Gandhi to lead the party to confront the BJP and Narendra Modi. The defeat of congressional parties in five states was disappointing. If the party wants to take on Narendra Modi, it has no choice but to make Rahul Gandhi president, Nirupam said.

The results of the 5-state election are very disappointing for Congress. The bottom line is that we haven’t even had a full-time president for 2 years. Instead of being disappointed with the election results, the party should move towards eliminating errors, he noted.

Nirupam, who has been a staunch supporter of Rahul Gandhi, said he fully respects Sonia Gandhi, but the party must have a full-time chairman for its rejuvenation. I do not see any leader other than Rahul Gandhi who will be appointed leader of the party because there are three years for the next elections in Lok Sabha. For the preparations for the holidays of the next general elections, Rahul Gandhi should be appointed president, he added.

Nirupam said Rahul Gandhi can appoint a new team made up of seasoned and experienced leaders with young people so that Congress can emerge as a strong alternative against BJP and Modi ahead of the next general election. Defeat in an election does not mean questioning the ability of a leader. Rahul Gandhi has made sensible statements and there is substance in his criticism of the BJP-led government at the Center. Thus, the country considers Rahul Gandhi as an alternative to Modi. I am convinced that people will not take him seriously without making him the chairman of the party, he said.

Nirupam expressed his disappointment with the functioning of the parties saying it was being done on an ad hoc basis and should be stopped.