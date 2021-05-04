Expect different results after the repetition





Lahore’s son Imran Khan (IK) is the 22nd Prime Minister (PM) of Pakistan who finds himself surrounded by mediocrity and thugs. While one by one the “thugs” are exposed, the delivery mechanisms still remain weak.

To make matters worse, the dependence of the PM on the bureaucracy has multiplied; those who control the files and paperwork in its secretariat and prepare briefs and summaries.

As an independent observer, to me it is very clear that what Einstein said over half a century ago is true until today: “The definition of insanity does the same. over and over again, but hoping for different results. On April 25, 2021, Kaptaan completed 25 years of his political journey which began at the Holiday Inn in Lahore.

Some of the important actors (comrades Ahsan Rashid, Naeem-ul-Haq, Ms. Saloni Bokhari) are no longer in this world but the leader continues despite the fact that the country today faces a serious management challenge.

Between Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto (ZAB), the 9th PM and IK the 22nd, many riffraffs have occupied this highest office in the country. Benazir Bhutto, as a girl from the East, tried to make a difference for which she had to pay a heavy price as the thugs looted with impunity and then fled.

But there is a glaring difference between the two popular leaders of their time. ZAB avoided the old players and started over, he then got lost and started flirting with the old one with dire consequences for him and also hurting the nascent democracy he had fought for.

IK only took office with a former guard (Comrade Naeem-ul-Haq) who was already fighting cancer. Until his last breath, comrade Haq tried to maintain a balance around the PM but after his disappearance, the terrible (incompetent, thugs, bureaucrats) took over the secretariat.

When Pervez Musharraf took over in October 1999, he promised several reforms. One of them was the “deconcentration plan”. Lieutenant General Tanvir Naqvi was put in charge of the National Reconstruction Bureau (NRB) and after him Daniyal Aziz picked up where he left off.

One day, I received a call from the General Secretariat to request a briefing. I met the general face to face, after the usual burst of English he told me that my mission was to correct the leadership of the nation through a solid plan. “Good idea, but who will implement this?” was my spontaneous question. He answered without blinking; “Bureaucracy”.

After the following questions, I never had the chance to see him again; “What has bureaucracy brought in 50 years? Did you take them into account in this plan? Why are they going to implement an initiative that reduces their power and influence? “. I’m sure he didn’t have a definitive answer to those concerns either.

Another important interaction; I remember – it was around 2011 – Comrade Ahsan Rashid mentioned how voters started to join the party. I warned him about the dirty laundry they were taking with them and which would have to be washed by the comrades.

The issue was highlighted and raised in several executive committee meetings, heated debates ensued, but their destructive power was vastly underestimated until it was too late.

The “thugs” gradually took control of an otherwise clean movement led by credible individuals. Comrade Ahsan was by nature a gentle and peaceful person who avoided confrontation.

Members of the right-wing party rallied under the leadership of Javed Hashmi who claimed to be a “ Baghi ” (rebel) while the others joined forces with Shah Mahmood Qureshi (SMQ) and Jahangir Khan Tareen (JKT).

The old soldiers were left behind. I personally tried to convince Comrade Ahsan whom I considered the Chou-en-Lai of the movement to lead credible individuals who wanted to stay away from the “thugs”. Ahsan Sahib was fighting cancer; he was weak and frail. The “thugs” decided to drive him out.

First in the inter-party elections he was lost in the race for President of the Punjab, then in the 2013 national elections a plot broke out to keep him out of the provincial assembly fearing he was the logical choice. . for the Chief Minister’s slot.

In the “ Dharna ” that followed at DHA after the 2013 election fraud, Ahsan Sahib became an element right away as the head of the election cell conceded defeat and the “ thugs ” returned to their respective constituencies.

IK is the undisputed leader of his time. I could see the smile on his face during SMQ’s tirade in Multan against JKT and his supporters on April 25, 2021. The next day he met the JKT supporters in Islamabad whom SMQ had called Titar-Bateer (Neither here nor there). In the meeting with his party members, the Prime Minister stood firm like a statesman. He uses the term “Fasley Bateeray” (seasonal birds) to refer to these people.

Management is not the leader’s stronghold for which he needs professional managers, no “thugs”, status quo and deceptive bureaucrats with ineffective mediocrity therein.

Enough is enough – it’s time to tidy up the house and deliver. The old ways will produce old results, for the change of direction a new approach and new faces are needed.

The reorganization of the PM Secretariat is the need of the hour. As a leader, IK is supposed to do the right thing, it’s up to his managers to do it right, which they haven’t done, leading to a management crisis. The smile on the Kaptan’s face in Multan said it all.

In Punjabi, it is called “Gatka Time” (a local form of sword fighting). With Swords drawn, the duel should begin to eliminate negative forces from the country’s highest office.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos