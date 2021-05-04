Jokowi: We are not only users of technology, but also producers





Report by Tribunnews reporter Taufik Ismail TRIBUNNEWS. COM, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said that speed, accuracy and efficiency in development planning must be an important basis for Indonesia to compete in the face of increasingly fierce global competition. This was conveyed by the President during the inauguration of the opening of the National Development Planning Conference 2021, at the State Palace on Tuesday (4/5/2021). “Planners really need to consider the development of science and technology,” Jokowi said. Also read: Human technology needs are high enough like the development of smartphones Development planning, the president said, must take into account developments in science and technology. Development planning must make Indonesia a producer of technology. “We need to make the most of technological developments and the very rapid development of technology, not to mention the launch of 5G digital connectivity,” Jokowi said. The president hopes Indonesia will be able to produce technology experts and digital experts capable of developing entrepreneurship in order to create jobs. Also read: This is how air suspension technology works on the American Hino R260 bus “Be careful not only to become users. We don’t just have to be smart digital users, but we need to be able to print smart digital specialists, reliable, competitive technologists who are competitive,” he said. -he declares.







