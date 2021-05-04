An appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, please step aside.





We need a government. Desperately. And we don’t have one. We are running out of air. We die. We don’t have a system in place for what to do with help, even when it’s available. What can be done? Here Now? We cannot wait until 2024. People like me never imagined the day when we would find ourselves appealing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for anything. Personally, I would have preferred to go to jail rather than do it. But today, as we die at home, in the streets, in hospital parking lots, in big cities, in small towns, in villages, forests and fields, I, a simple citizen, swallow my pride in joining millions of my peers. citizens saying please sir, please, step aside. At least for now. I beg you, resign. It is a crisis that you are creating. You can’t solve it. You can only make it worse. This virus thrives in an atmosphere of fear, hatred and ignorance. It thrives when you suppress those who speak out. It thrives when you deal with the media to such an extent that the real truth is only reported in the international media. It thrives when you have a Prime Minister who has never held a press conference in all his years in office, who is unable to answer questions even now at this time of numbing horror. Hundreds of thousands of us will die, unnecessarily, if you don’t go. So go ahead now. Jhola utha ke. With your dignity intact. You can have a great life ahead of you, of meditation and loneliness. You yourself said that was what you wanted. It won’t be possible if you allow this dying mass to continue. There are many in your group who can take your place at the moment. People who know they have to get along even with political opponents at this time of crisis. Whoever that person in your party is, with the approval of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, can lead the government and a crisis management committee. The chief ministers of the state can elect a few representatives so that all parties feel represented. The Congress, as a national party, can also be part of the committee. And then scientists, public health experts, doctors, experienced bureaucrats. You may not understand this, but it is called democracy. You can’t have oppositionmukt the democracy. This is called a tyranny. This virus likes tyrannies. If you don’t do it now, as this epidemic is seen more and more as an international problem, a threat to the world, your incompetence of which gives other countries a legitimate excuse to try to interfere in our affairs, try to take matters into their own hands. It will undermine our bitter struggle for sovereignty. We will become a colony again. It is a serious possibility. Don’t ignore it. So go ahead. It is the most responsible thing for you to do. You have lost the moral right to be our Prime Minister.

