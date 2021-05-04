Taiwan President bestows John McCain Prize amid fears of ‘pushing the Chinese bear’ Taiwan News





TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen () was awarded the John McCain Award for Public Service Leadership by the Halifax International Security Forum (HFX) on Tuesday, May 4, despite reports that the Canadian government led by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tried to pressure the organization not to award the award to Tsai. April 11, Politico city multiple sources said the HFX planned to present its John McCain Award for Public Service Leadership to Tsai. However, according to the news site, when the Trudeau administration learned of it, it feared “pushing the Chinese bear” and threatened to end funding for the forum. Asked about this, Canadian Defense Minister Harjit Sajjan told lawmakers on April 12, that the reports were “absolutely false” and that he had authorized funding for the organization twice in the previous year. When asked if the HFX would still give Tsai the prize, Sajjan replied, “I don’t understand the question” and that the forum would decide. On April 14, Conservative MP Michael Chong responded to the report by accusing the Trudeau government of playing Beijing’s game, reported Global News. “The government’s attempt to silence those who criticize China is shameful, and it plays right into China’s desire to silence its critics abroad,” Chong said. On the same day, the House of Commons adopted unanimously a two-part motion from Chong. First, the motion agreed with the forum’s vice-chair, Robin Shepherd, who said Tsai “is a well-respected international leader, Taiwan’s first female president, and a staunch global advocate for democracy. She would certainly be the ideal person for this price. “ Second, the motion urged the government to maintain its funding levels for the forum, even though Tsai was awarded the John McCain Prize. At 9 a.m. Tuesday morning Taipei time, the HFX on its official Twitter page announced the recipient of this year’s award and included a video that recalled both McCain’s sacrifices during the Vietnam War and his career as a senator, as well as Tsai’s provocative leadership in Taiwan. despite threats of war from Chinese President Xi Jinping (). This is the third time the prize has been awarded, following residents of the Greek island of Lesvos in Greece and pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong in 2019. In response, Presidential Spokesman Xavier Chang () said Tsai was honored to receive the award and stressed that it was “an honor for all the Taiwanese people”. Chang quoted Tsai as saying that “democracy and freedom are the best price for Taiwan to gain a foothold in the world.” Tsai pointed out that Taiwan’s success in preventing epidemics also proves that “Taiwan united as one is a force for good which is able to contribute to the world.” Chang said the late senator has fought for democracy and freedom throughout his life and worked tirelessly to improve Taiwan’s security. Chang said the awarding of the award to Tsai was an affirmation of the Taiwanese, who adhere to the democratic system and have successfully fought the pandemic under this system. He added that the Office of the President expressed its gratitude and sincere thanks to “friends from all walks of the world for their strong support for Taiwan.” HFX is proud to announce the recipient of the 2020 John McCain Award for Leadership in the Public Service. https://t.co/mXZO07sbXy – The Halifax Forum (@HFXforum) May 4, 2021 The John McCain Award for Public Service Leadership 2020 of HFX at Vimeo.







