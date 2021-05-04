Minorities in Pakistan are safe; EU resolution contrary to the facts: Achrafi





ISLAMABAD, May 03 (APP): Prime Minister’s Special Representative on Religious Harmony and the Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi said on Monday that minorities in Pakistan were absolutely safe and that the European trade union resolution was contrary to the facts.

Speaking to a press conference, he said no cases of forced conversion had been reported in recent months. Minorities lived in peace and harmony and the EU should come to Pakistan and see our justice system making decisions after assessing the situation and the facts.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is reportedly traveling to Saudi Arabia this week to meet with Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman and Saudi leaders. The Prime Minister was also performing Umrah during his visit. Pakistan would play a proactive role in achieving Middle East ecological goals.

He said Pakistan welcomed the Saudi donation of King Salman Mosque to the International Islamic University.

The mosque with a capacity of around 12,000 worshipers would be built inside the International Islamic University in Islamabad. Pakistan had excellent relations with Saudi Arabia and the Gulf States, he added.

He said the prime minister met the envoys of the OIC (Organization of the Islamic Conference) last day and highlighted the creation of unity among the Muslim Ummah.

The PM reiterated his love for the Holy Prophet (PBUH). The OIC envoys appreciated the initiatives taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan. Our program was the unity and solidarity of the Muslim Ummah, he said, adding that linking Islam to terrorism and sectarianism was a great injustice. The biggest problem right now is the interpretation of Islam, he added.

The government will not compromise the honor and dignity of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) the day will soon come when there will be legislation on the protection of the honor and holiness of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) in the world,

Tahir Ashrafi said that the federal government has not imposed any ban on observing I’tikaf, however we must follow the SOPs, (standard operating procedures) we have not closed the mosques, we are proud that the precautions have been followed.

To a question, he said solving the problems of Pakistanis abroad was the prime minister’s top priority.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos