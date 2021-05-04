Donald Trump tweets sold as NFT | Students sell Trump’s infamous tweets as NFT, donate proceeds to charities





Students sell Trump’s infamous tweets as NFT

Donald Trump, the former President of the United States, wrote many erratic and eccentric tweets during his four-year tenure. Some of them went viral and made internet users laugh and some courted a lot of controversy and criticism.

Trump is still one of the most talked about people in the world and on social media. He is also one of the most controversial and outspoken politicians of modern times.

It all started in 2017 when Trump sent the world into a state of mind with a mysterious word. His simple tweet containing only the word ‘Covfefe’ left people scratching their heads. While many said Trump had created a new word, the Regent’s English Language Center in London confirmed that “ Covfefe ” was not an English word.

In the years that followed, several more tweets from his handful went viral and became controversial. In the US presidential election, he was banned from Twitter and Facebook following violence on Capitol Hill by his supporters.

The @realDonaldTrump account remains suspended but screenshots of his famous tweets are still more or less in circulation.

Believe it or not, students have started selling Trump’s old tweets as NFTs and donating the proceeds to charities.

According to reports, some students have reconfigured Trump’s old tweets to NFT.

NFTs are a new type of digital asset, which exploded during the COVID-19 pandemic. It became popular when digital enthusiasts and investors alike decided to spend huge sums of money on items that only exist digitally.

Theodore Horn, Jackie Ni, and Jason Yu started a website called Drumpfs in April as part of a larger company called the Strategic Meme Group (SMG).

In just over a month, the website managed to collect over 46,000 tweets in the form of NFTs and raise $ 6,000 for charities.

“I would say we have 99% [Trump’s tweets]. Most of his political tweets are all there, ”Theodore Horn told Now This

“We kind of have to remind people that these Trump tweets – a lot of them are really bad, and we were like, why don’t we try to make money with his tweets and give it all away. funds to charities so that people who have been hurt by these tweets can benefit, ”Horn added.

