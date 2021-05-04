Biden quadruple Trump’s refugee ceiling to 62,500 after Democrats’ criticism





The Biden administration officially announced Monday that it is quadrupling Trump’s refugee ceiling to 62,500 this year, after the crackdown by Democratic allies.

“Today, I am revising the annual limit for refugee admissions to the United States to 62,500 for this fiscal year,” President Biden said in a statement. “This erases the historically low number set by the previous administration of 15,000, which did not reflect the values ​​of the Americas as a nation that welcomes and supports refugees. The new admission cap will also bolster efforts already underway to expand the ability of the United States to admit refugees, so that we can meet the target of 125,000 refugee admissions that I intend to set for. the coming year.

“It is important to take this step today to remove any lingering doubts in the minds of refugees around the world who have suffered so much and who are eagerly awaiting the start of their new lives,” Biden continued.

“The United States Refugee Admission Program embodies the commitment of the Americas to protect the most vulnerable and to be a beacon of freedom and refuge in the world,” he added. “It’s a statement about who we are and who we want to be. We will therefore rebuild what has been shattered and do our utmost to complete the rigorous selection process for refugees already awaiting admission.

Biden reversed just two weeks after announcing America would keep the 15,000-person cap set by Donald Trump.

The new allocations for this year are:

Africa: 22,000 East Asia: 6,000 Europe and Central Asia: 4,000 Latin America and the Caribbean: 5,000 Near East and South Asia: 13,000 Unallocated reserve: 12,500

