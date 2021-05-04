Armed forces use hire lane to cut red tape and stay prepared for adversaries





Rather than get caught up in the laborious defense procurement process, the armed forces use the financial powers of vice-chiefs to lease critical weapon platforms to strategic allies like the United States, France. and Russia. Vice-chefs have the power to buy 300 crore of equipment as part of the purchase of fixed assets as well as half of 500 crores can be used for emergency department needs, but outside of capital expenditure. South Block officials say the leasing of two Predator unmanned aerial vehicles to the United States, an Akula-class nuclear submarine to replace the INS Chakra currently leased from Russia, and the proposal to lease a transport tanker multi-role Airbus 330 to France are examples in this direction. While the rental process allows the armed forces to train on a platform they plan to acquire, it also bypasses the labyrinth of acquisition processes such as acceptance of necessity, request for information, request for proposal, the defense procurement committee, approvals from the finance ministry and finally the security cabinet committee (CCS). Faced with a neighbor to the north who constantly installs remote weapon systems such as armed drones, nuclear submarines, fifth generation aircraft and large warships, the rental system at least allows the armed forces to prepare for future wars. The rental of two Predator drones in the United States allows India to train and prepare to introduce 10 of these drones in each of the three services. The MQ9 Predator drone is a very versatile drone capable of targeting the opponent using Hell-fire missiles and laser-guided bombs. The process of acquiring drones has already started, said a senior Indian Navy admiral. The Navy is also considering renting Rafale sea fighters for its upcoming native INS Vikrant aircraft carrier, as American fighters like the F-18 and F-15 are too heavy and too big for a 45,000 flat-roofed warship. tons. After its tender for the purchase of in-flight refuellers was canned by the Ministry of Defense, the Indian Air Force now leases an Airbus 330 MRTT while considering leasing five more refuellers currently with France via the appropriate acquisition channel. While the Indian military has no plans to lease weapon platforms at this time, the military has purchased anti-tank weapons systems, drones and laser-guided shells from Israel under of emergency purchasing powers with the vice chief at a time when India and China were eyeball locked to eyeball in Pangong Tso in eastern Ladakh. While Chinese President Xi Jinping offered his support to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to emerge from the Covid-19 crisis, the supreme leader refused to budge on the issue of Gogra-Hot Springs in eastern Ladakh as if the current government allowed the land dispute. to be swept under the carpet or left for future generations. While Beijing is determined to play hard on the border with India, the latter will need to be in advanced readiness with high-tech weapons in case the balloon rises when the pandemic originating in Wuhan sweeps India.

