Poll gives Tories Boris Johnsons 17-point lead in crucial Hartlepool by-election

Boris Johnsons Tories are 17 points ahead in a crucial partial election battle for a Labor stronghold later this week, according to a new poll.

The survey for ITVs Good Morning Britain by pollsters Survation gives Jill Mortimer, the Conservative candidate in the North East constituency, 50 percent of the vote in the area which has been held by the Labor Party since its inception in 1974.

That’s a huge lead over Labor candidate Paul Williams in the constituency once represented by key New Labor architect Peter Mandelson, with just 33% of respondents saying they would vote for the Sir Keir Starmers party in the by-election of May 6. .

According to the poll, 3% intend to vote green and only 1% said they would vote for the Liberal Democrats in Hartlepool, a constituency which voted almost 70% in favor of leaving in the Brexit referendum from 2016.

In the 2019 general election, Labor, which suffered major defeats in parts of the Red Wall in one of its worst results, retained Hartlepool with 37% of the vote, compared to 28% of the Tories.

However, support for the Brexit Party, which won 25% of the vote in the winter election, now appears to have collapsed under its new image of Reform UK. Only one percent of voters polled suggested they would vote for the party’s candidate.

The poll, which included interviews with 517 people living in the region between April 23 and April 29, also showed that 51% of those polled viewed the Prime Minister favorably, compared to just 22% for Sir Keir.

It comes as large swathes of Britain prepare to go to the polls later this week in elections across the country, including ballots for metro mayors in major cities and elections to the Scottish and Welsh Parliaments.

According to a separate poll by Opinium, the Tories are also on track to victory in the West Midlands, with incumbent Andy Street receiving 57% of the vote, compared to Labor candidate and former minister Liam Byrne, who holds 37. %. Support.

And in Tees Valley, a whopping 63 percent of respondents said they would vote for conservative incumbent Ben Houchen, with 37 percent opting for Jessie Joe Jacobs.

In the eight constituencies, which fall under the authority of the mayor of Tees Valley, including Redcar, Sedgefield and Darlington, five turned blue in the 2019 winter general election. In the 2017 vote, Mr Houchen won the contest against his Labor rival by just over 2,000 votes.

Trying to downplay the Tories’ expectations after his third visit to Hartlepool on Monday, the Prime Minister told supporters at a fundraiser that it would be a huge challenge for the party to win.

I want to point out that a lot of people are talking about Hartlepool I was just there, he said at the event, according to Politico. I think it is important for people to understand that this is not a seat the Conservatives have ever occupied.

This is the hallmark of Peter Mandelson. It is very important that everyone is aware of the deep psephological reality, it is a huge and massive challenge, it would be quite an extraordinary thing in my opinion if this were to happen.

Pressed on BBC Radio 4s today program if election results later this week would reflect his leadership more than a year after taking over from Jeremy Corbyn Sir Keir said: Yes, and I take full responsibility for the results, I take full responsibility for everything what is happening in the Labor Party under my leadership.

Speaking directly on the parties’ prospects in the by-election, the Labor Party added: Well, I hope we don’t lose Hartlepool. I was fighting for every vote there and I know every vote has to be won and that’s why I’ve been to Hartlepool three times in the campaign and we have teams on the pitch.

My job as a Labor leader was to rebuild the Labor Party from this devastating loss in 2019 and put ourselves in a position to win the next general election. I said the day I was elected that it was a mountain to climb, that I was climbing it and I had a burning desire to build a better future for a country and Thursday is a first step towards that better future.

But I don’t think anyone realistically thought that it was possible to take the Labor Party from the worst general election result since 1935 to a position to win the next general election within a year: that was fine. always take longer than that. .