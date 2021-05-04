Politics
As senior officials flock to Libya, Turkey signals it is here to stay |
TRIPOLI – No senior Turkish official appears to have been excluded from the high-level delegation that traveled to Tripoli to meet with Libyan officials on Monday.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sent Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, Intelligence Chief Hakan Fidan and Chief of Staff Yasar Guler to Tripoli to brief Libyan officials and countries from the region that the Turkish intervention in Libya was not an accident and that Turkey is here to stay.
Cavusoglus’ statements, in response to his Libyan counterpart Najla Al-Manqoush’s call for the withdrawal of foreign forces from the country, suggested that Turkey rejected Libya’s military withdrawal.
His response reduced intense speculation that the visiting delegation might consider how to withdraw Turkish forces and Syrian mercenaries sent by Ankara to fight alongside forces loyal to the Government of National Accord (GNA) during the military campaign. to thwart the Libyan national armies. attack on Tripoli.
Manqoush had asked Turkey to cooperate to end the presence of foreign forces in the country.
We call on (Turkey) to take measures to implement all provisions of Security Council resolutions and to cooperate together to expel all foreign and mercenary forces from Libyan territories, she said.
Cavusoglu responded by saying that military cooperation with Libya was conducted at the request of the government of the day.
He also criticized those who equate our legal presence with groups of foreign mercenaries who fight in this country for money.
Cooperation between Turkey and Libya within the framework of a military agreement signed at the end of 2019 has prevented Libya from sinking into civil war, he argued.
Our support paved the way for a ceasefire and the installation of a new unified political executive, he added.
He stressed Turkey’s support to the Libyan government in meeting the demands of the Libyan people, noting that consultations are underway for the return of Turkish companies to Libya.
He went on to say: We discussed the maritime demarcation agreement in Libya and the next steps we will take, and added that his country attaches great importance to the preservation of territorial integrity, sovereignty, independence and political unity of Libya.
He also expressed his pride in his country’s presence in Libya.
The preservation of the Libyan border demarcation agreement signed by Turkey with the Presidency Council of the National Accord government led by Fayez al-Sarraj in November 2019 is one of the most crucial challenges facing Turkey. in Libya, especially in light of Athens’ efforts to cancel. the agreement because of its conflict with Greek interests.
A Libyan government delegation that included 15 ministers, in addition to Chief of Staff Muhammad Al-Haddad, visited Turkey three weeks ago and signed five agreements covering a range of areas.
Another challenge for Turkey is the push by Arab Gulf countries to enter the Libyan market via Egyptian economic operators.
A large delegation from the Egyptian Businessmen’s Association will attend the Arab Investment Forum to be held in Tripoli next September to discuss investment opportunities.
Arab Weekly has learned that active participation from UAE, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait is expected at the event in hopes of securing a significant share of investment opportunities in the Libyan market. .
Commenting on the visit of Turkish delegations to Egypt and Libya, Turkish Justice and Development Party spokesperson Omar Celik said: “Our actions continue with Libya and are going through a delicate stage. As for our problems with Egypt, we are working on creating new mechanisms to discuss them.
Egypt considers the withdrawal of Syrian mercenaries from western Libya as a condition for normalizing relations with Turkey.
Observers do not rule out that Turkey, in an attempt to appease Egypt, could evacuate Syrian mercenaries while maintaining Turkish forces in one of the military bases in western Libya, possibly the military base. from Al-Wattiyah.
The Turkish Defense Minister met, on Monday, Mohammed Al-Haddad, the Libyan chief of staff, in the Libyan capital, Tripoli.
Akar and the Turkish Chief of Staff visited the Turkish Task Force Command in Libya.
Observers rule out a full Turkish military withdrawal from Libya.
Turkish forces will not leave Libya, even if the ceasefire agreement calls for the withdrawal of all foreign fighters, said Aya Burwila, senior adviser at the Research Institute for European and American Studies.
Burwila called for an international coalition to contain Turkey and prevent Erdogan governments from continuing to encroach on decisions affecting the future of the Libyan state.
She stressed that Turkey, its proxies and Islamist forces in war-torn Libya would do everything possible to ensure that the presidential and parliamentary elections in the country do not go as planned.
Turks don’t want elections in Libya because they know Islamists have no future in Libya, Burawela said in a radio interview on the Ahval website.
For its part, the Libyan government is trying to convince Ankara of the need to withdraw the Syrian mercenaries, as Najla Al-Manqoush had previously expressed, in the hope that the authorities in the eastern region would take a similar step that would lead to the exit of Russian mercenaries Wagner from bases in the east and south of the country.
The Prime Minister of the Government of National Unity, Abdulhamid al-Dbeibeh, had previously sent letters to the Commander of the Libyan National Army (LNA), Marshal Khalifa Haftar and to the Speaker of the House of Representatives (Parliament) Aguila Saleh, concerning the presence of the Wagner mercenaries. According to numerous media reports, the LNA has been accused in the past of receiving help from Wagners.
In statements relayed by the local television station in February, Dbeibeh warned against parties seeking to rekindle war in the country.
He explained in the interview that he was prevented from landing at Sirte airport because of mercenaries.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]