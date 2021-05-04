Bang-Up Gift For Mom: “ Shotgun Shell ” Necklace Stamped With Trump’s Name





The Donald Trump online store is apparently trying to hit some sort of Mother’s Day target with a necklace pendant that resembles the base of a shotgun shell with the name Trump stamped into the metal.

A classic accessory for everyday wear, the Concho Necklace is perfect for layering or standing on its own, blurbs for the item in the Trump Organizations online store.

Screenshot / Twitter / Trump Store Duck.

The necklace was one of the gifts the store had on Monday in its Mother’s Day gift guide, although it appears to have been removed from that section later today. However, he was still featured for Mom on Twitter.

Shopping for Mother’s Day just got easier. The concho bracelet is back in stock! Do you already have the bracelet? We now have a matching necklace! https://t.co/1wEXtedtXM pic.twitter.com/kupTABZFqg

– trumpstore (@TrumpStore) April 30, 2021

The blurb doesn’t refer to it as a shotgun shell, but the pendant is similar to the base of shells which are more commonly stamped with words like gauge and Winchester.

The description of the former presidents fan shop refers to the pendant as a decorative Concho disc, which ironically comes from the Mexican vaquero tradition and was originally used on the saddles.

The Trump Concho is made of brass with a nickel inner ring, according to the stores pitch. The base of a shotgun shell is usually brass plated steel. The primer, in the center of the base, is said to contain a chemical that explodes when struck by the firearms firing pin.

Jose A. Bernat Bacete via Getty Images You are the judge.

The store also offers two types of bracelets and a double chain necklace with the same pendant.

Robert Maguire, director of research for the Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics watchdog organization in Washington, was one of the first to spot this unusual gift. He couldn’t believe it.

Hi folks, if you are still looking for the perfect Mother’s Day gift, the Trump store has got you covered. Get him this Trump Shotgun Collar for just $ 45, while supplies last! pic.twitter.com/yhgl1cKUPd

– Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) May 3, 2021

