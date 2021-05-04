Focus on the Pakistani elite behind the ‘accountability’ farce





(MENAFN – Asia Times) The campaign of ‘accountability’ in Pakistan that began with the ousting of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has always been a farce, and time has proven its only purpose to be to oust Sharif and his League Pakistani Muslim-Nawaz (PML- N) in power.

From the conviction of Sharif and his collaborators in hasty and controversial court rulings to the putting behind bars of Maryam Nawaz and Shahbaz Sharif with nothing established against them, it was always about Imran Khan and his partisans settling political scores with the PML-N.

The latest revelations from retired Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Director General Bashir Memon regarding how Prime Minister Imran Khan tried to pressure him to indict Maryam, Khawaja Asif and the Judge Qazi Faez Isa may not have come as a surprise to those who have covered the court proceedings of liability.

However, for the masses, a former DG-FIA appearing on a national television station and accusing the sitting Prime Minister of pressuring him to hand over his political opponents in fabricated cases was nothing less than a bomb.

Memon, who enjoyed a good reputation over a long career in the police and the FIA, took early retirement to protest the “ responsible ” witch hunt and cited the reason as undue pressure from Khan and his associates to arrest members of the opposition.

Memon retracted his statement regarding Khan asking him to file a lawsuit against Isa, but remained firm that he had been asked to book PML-N members.

Although Imran Khan and his associates have denied the allegations, mere protests in the media and sending a defamation notice to Memon will not bury this problem.

These are very serious allegations, especially since they were made by the former head of a top law enforcement body. This requires a forensic investigation on a quick basis.

It is no secret how Nawaz Sharif was hastily disqualified and sentenced to prevent his party from winning the 2018 general election. However, corruption charges have turned against him, as no charges have been made. has been proven against Sharif, his daughter Maryam or one of their alleged accomplices.

Likewise, Isa triumphed and silenced his critics in court. However, the question is how the accountability tool used to silence dissenting voices can be wiped out from the country’s already fragile political discourse.

Whenever a military dictator imposes direct or indirect martial law, he uses the slogan of accountability against his opponents, but historically we have seen that only those with dissenting political views from the establishment or its political parties puppets are held responsible or declared traitors.

This has been the case since the era of General Ayub Khan, and this witch hunt still continues under the current hybrid regime. Although the military establishment has distanced itself from the chase of accountability and only Khan and his close associates are still trying to settle political scores with their opponents, the question is who will restore the credibility of accountability tribunals and who will be held responsible for sending politicians to jail for no other reason than to rig political discourse?

In fact, the propaganda backed by the establishment and a section of the controlled media not only resulted in the assassination of the character Sharif and his collaborators, but also plunged the country into self-inflicted political and economic turmoil.

For example, Sharif was disqualified for failing to report income that the court then assumed he was taking from his son’s business. Likewise, Ishaq Dar, the finance minister of the PML-N government, has been accused of failing to file an appropriate tax return.

These cases themselves were a mockery of the judicial system and institutions, as a three-time-elected prime minister was not accused of embezzlement of public funds but of receiving an imaginary salary, while Dar, who played a major role in the economic reforms and raised the country’s annualized economic growth to 5.28%, was a regular filer of tax returns, and anyone could have verified them using the Internet.

But the Invisible Forces and Imran Khan were both in a hurry at that time to get rid of Sharif and his PML-N and seize power. Memon only confirmed the story of Khan and his followers who, in an attempt to oust Sharif, damaged the economy and polarized political discourse.

Memon also reiterated that Imran Khan asked him to reserve Khawaja Asif in a treason case and to reserve Maryam Nawaz in a terrorism case. That says a lot about the state of mind of Khan and his followers, a state of mind that loves to hold on to power at all costs and does not tolerate opposition or dissent.

While the establishment is no longer interested in continuing the witch hunt for accountability, that doesn’t mean the military bigwigs who have been involved in the malicious propaganda campaign against Sharif and his elected government should be spared.

Memon’s allegations are limited to Imran Khan, but to restore the country to normal, a judicial commission must be formed to question the people of the invisible neighborhoods about their alleged role in destabilizing the elected Sharif government and then in rigging the speech. policy in the name of responsibility.

This farce of “ responsibility ” only installed the inept government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of Imran Khan at the helm of affairs, a regime which, beyond the disparagement of political opponents and journalists and dissenting judges, knows nothing about governance.

The recent European Parliament resolution on revising Pakistan’s GSP + status in view of its blasphemy laws and human rights violations is another foreign front fiasco caused by the PTI government and its backers.

If the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) had not been created by the powerful neighborhoods to play the religious card against the PML-N and reduce its vote bank, the recent protests against the French ambassador would not have had not taken place and Pakistan would not have taken place. were not faced with another delicate situation in Europe.

It is the crimes that actually need to be fully investigated that created the TLP, which won hasty court rulings to convict the anti-establishment rulers, which put the country in economic turmoil and which called Sharif a traitor when he spoke of correcting his. home first and tried to forge friendly ties with neighboring countries, especially India.

So now is the time for Maryam and her associates to file a petition in court, at least on the basis of Memon’s revelations. This vicious circle of responsibility for witch hunts must be stopped, as it only causes misery in the country and benefits some of the invisible neighborhoods and their puppet political parties.

Memon’s revelations are not the end, as over time many more will come forward and publicly declare that the whole purpose of the “accountability” campaign was to target Sharif and his party. But the point is who is going to hold accountable those who orchestrated this unilateral accountability campaign? Will fearless judges like Isa show up, or will it take another warrant for Sharif to see the culprits in court?

Sharif has filed a treason complaint against ex-dictator Pervez Musharraf for repealing the constitution, so he can once again show some backbone and bring the real culprits of the accountability drama to court. This time around, however, the courts should hold accountable every individual involved in fabricated propaganda, accountability and the rigging of political discourse.

Bringing the facts and the truth to the public will reveal a story of outright opportunism and serving vested interests at the expense of the country by the invisible forces and this hybrid regime.

Imad Zafar is a journalist and columnist / commentator for newspapers. It is associated with television, radio, newspapers, news agencies and political, political and media think tanks.

