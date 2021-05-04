The Ministry of Agriculture seeks to increase the production of staple products for swallow nests and Porang

These two products are now the mainstay of Indonesian exports and have a high value in the world market.

Swallow nests and porang plants are currently two export products which are Indonesia’s mainstay in the world market. Seeing this potential, Agriculture Minister (Mentan) Syahrul Yasin Limpo said his party would optimize the cultivation and productivity of both products.

“As Minister of Agriculture, I will deal more optimally from cultivation to productivity, which of course will end productivity and be eliminated by carrying out advanced transformation processes with the Minister of industry accompanied by regulations on trade, including exports, as well as the Minister of Commerce, ”he told the Jakarta presidential office on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, after attending a limited meeting chaired by President Joko Widodo.

The minister said that porang can be grown in almost all regions of Indonesia. Porang is also one of the Indonesian commodities currently in demand around the world. The same goes for the products of the swallow’s nest.

“Therefore, we will immediately develop and accelerate more strongly from upstream to downstream, in particular by carrying out technical coaching for farmers, both porang and swallow,” he said.

In addition, Syahrul revealed that President Joko Widodo conveyed a message to his party that all efforts made must be on the side of the people. Any regulations that will be developed later should not be an obstacle for farmers and local industries.

“As Minister of Agriculture and Minister of Commerce, I will try to make the maximum effort and provide space for porang farmers and of course to swallow chicken coop farmers so that tomorrow we can get more export values ​​for the country’s interests people, ”he said.