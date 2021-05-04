Politics
Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter account permanently suspended after urging Narendra Modi to ‘tame’ Mamata Banerjee
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter account has been suspended. The actress had tweeted against Mamata Banerjee. As we know, the ruling party faced a massive defeat in West Bengal where the Trinamool Congress won over 200 seats. Yesterday, some reports revealed that TMC workers had fought with BJP karyakartas and that there had been massacres and bloodshed. A number of people from the BJP and elsewhere have pardoned the murders. So far, there is no verification whether they are TMC workers or not. Kangana Ranaut had tweeted that she was very disappointed that the people of Bengal chose to vote against the ruling party.
@KanganaTeam
After seeing some videos of the alleged violence, Kangana Ranaut said Narendra Modi should take his “Virat” roop to tame Mamata Banerjee. She had used hashtags like #DeathOfDemocracy, #BengalBurning and #PresidentsRule. Reading this, a lot of people were pissed off. People asked her if she wanted a second Godhra-like incident in the nation. The tweets did not come down with a number of people. She also tweeted that Mamata Banerjee’s alleged gundai should be treated with a double gundai and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to show off his Virat Roop.
Hate merchant #KanganaRanautS account has been suspended by @Twitter #Twitter. Well done @jack To do that. She deserves it and doesn’t deserve to come back here to spit more venom.
– Jarnail Singh (@iDahele) May 4, 2021
That’s what hung her up. Seems to do IT Cell because such tweets could reduce Supreme Leader chances of winning Nobel Peace Prize #KanganaRanaut pic.twitter.com/adEYTjWeCl
malissa (@malissa_menon) May 4, 2021
Remember one thing about Twitter.
You suspended #KanganaRanauttoday’s twitter account. Tomorrow she will come out stronger than you ever imagined. You can shut your mouth to a #KanganaRanaut. How are you gonna shut the mouths of millions #KanganaRanaut . Twitter, your time is up baby.
? ? (@ nurav30) May 4, 2021
Well, the actress spared no one on Twitter. The platform said it violated the abusive policy and encouraged offline damage.
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram.
Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for the latest updates.
// jQuery(window).scroll(function(){ // if (isInView(jQuery('#live-blog-update'))){ // getMoreBlogEntries(); // } // });
$(document).ready(function(){ $('#commentbtn').on("click",function(){ (function(d, s, id) { var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src="https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v3.0&appId=179720252061082&autoLogAppEvents=1"; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk')); -->
$(".cmntbox").toggle();
});
});
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]