Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter account permanently suspended after urging Narendra Modi to ‘tame’ Mamata Banerjee

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter account has been suspended. The actress had tweeted against Mamata Banerjee. As we know, the ruling party faced a massive defeat in West Bengal where the Trinamool Congress won over 200 seats. Yesterday, some reports revealed that TMC workers had fought with BJP karyakartas and that there had been massacres and bloodshed. A number of people from the BJP and elsewhere have pardoned the murders. So far, there is no verification whether they are TMC workers or not. Kangana Ranaut had tweeted that she was very disappointed that the people of Bengal chose to vote against the ruling party. Read also – SHOCK! Kangana Ranaut likes tweet that calls Sonu Sood a ‘fraud’, using pandemic to make money

After seeing some videos of the alleged violence, Kangana Ranaut said Narendra Modi should take his “Virat” roop to tame Mamata Banerjee. She had used hashtags like #DeathOfDemocracy, #BengalBurning and #PresidentsRule. Reading this, a lot of people were pissed off. People asked her if she wanted a second Godhra-like incident in the nation. The tweets did not come down with a number of people. She also tweeted that Mamata Banerjee’s alleged gundai should be treated with a double gundai and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to show off his Virat Roop. Also Read – Monday Memes: Kangana Ranaut’s Wrongful Comparison with Shah Rukh Khan Invites Hilarious Memes Festival

Hate merchant #KanganaRanautS account has been suspended by @Twitter #Twitter. Well done @jack To do that. She deserves it and doesn’t deserve to come back here to spit more venom. – Jarnail Singh (@iDahele) May 4, 2021

That’s what hung her up. Seems to do IT Cell because such tweets could reduce Supreme Leader chances of winning Nobel Peace Prize #KanganaRanaut pic.twitter.com/adEYTjWeCl malissa (@malissa_menon) May 4, 2021

You suspended #KanganaRanauttoday’s twitter account. Tomorrow she will come out stronger than you ever imagined. You can shut your mouth to a #KanganaRanaut. How are you gonna shut the mouths of millions #KanganaRanaut . Twitter, your time is up baby. ? ? (@ nurav30) May 4, 2021

Well, the actress spared no one on Twitter. The platform said it violated the abusive policy and encouraged offline damage. Read also – Kangana Ranaut did not regret refusing The Dirty Picture by Vidya Balan, here is why

