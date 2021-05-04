Politics
Covid-19 lockdown rules to end on June 21, Boris Johnson says
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said coronavirus lockdown rules are due to be repealed in seven weeks, as he hailed the successful rollout of vaccines in the UK ahead of this week’s main election.
During the election campaign, Johnson said pandemic data would likely allow Britons to spend the night with friends or acquaintances, with domestic hospitality potentially reopening from May 17.
The remaining social distancing rules are also likely to be revoked from June 21, he added, although he warned that international travel will need to be carefully monitored after May 17 to avoid re-importing again. the virus.
The Prime Minister is making his case to millions of voters in England, Wales and Scotland who will take part in the May 6 elections. At stake is who will govern London and Scotland, as well as more than 140 local English districts. In Scotland, the prospect of a new referendum on independence from the rest of the UK is at stake, according to the outcome.
The future of the UK may be in the hands of Scotland’s rebellious youth
After a year of defending a pandemic strategy that resulted in Europe’s worst toll, Johnson spent much of 2021 defending his government’s success by rolling out vaccines faster than most other wealthy nations.
With the vaccine rolling out as it is – we have carried out 50 million vaccines as I speak to you today, a quarter of the adult population, one in four, have received two strokes, the Prime Minister said during of a visit to Hartlepool in the North East of England. Monday. You see the results that are really starting to show up.
Johnsons popularity faces key test in Brexit heart
He said the next step in the government’s plan to gradually ease the May 17 lockdown was on track. But it also seems to me to be able to say the social distance as we have to do now, the meter plus, I think we have a good chance of being able to do without the meter plus from June. 21.
Currently under guidelines of one meter or more, people are advised to keep a distance of at least one meter from each other indoors, while wearing a face shield or taking other measurements. protection. Removing the rule could allow businesses and citizens to revert to something closer to pre-pandemic normalcy.
Travelling abroad
But speaking on Tuesday, Commerce Secretary Liz Truss urged people to delay booking overseas vacations until the so-called travel task force releases its findings. The government has previously said non-essential travel will be allowed from May 17 at the earliest.
The really important thing is that we are not going too fast and jeopardizing the progress that we have made, so people will have to wait a little longer, I’m afraid, to be able to hear the news on what exactly is going on. on the travel front, Truss told Sky. New. We have to be careful and we have to make sure that it was not just about importing the virus once we have successfully treated it in Britain.
Thursday’s election is taking place against a backdrop of hardship for Johnson. He is embroiled in questions as to whether he broke the rules in the way he financed renovations to his official apartment, after weeks of negative headlines about his conduct and the actions of some of his top ministers . On Sunday, a top Tory said the Prime Minister should step down if he breaks the rules.
I know people want to focus on trivia, but my focus is on the issues that matter, Johnson said on Monday.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said coronavirus lockdown rules are due to be repealed in seven weeks, as he hailed the successful rollout of vaccines in the UK ahead of this week’s main election.
During the election campaign, Johnson said pandemic data would likely allow Britons to spend the night with friends or acquaintances, with domestic hospitality potentially reopening from May 17.
The remaining social distancing rules are also likely to be revoked from June 21, he added, although he warned that international travel will need to be carefully monitored after May 17 to avoid re-importing again. the virus.
The Prime Minister is making his case to millions of voters in England, Wales and Scotland who will take part in the May 6 elections. At stake is who will govern London and Scotland, as well as more than 140 local English districts. In Scotland, the prospect of a new referendum on independence from the rest of the UK is at stake, according to the outcome.
The future of the UK may be in the hands of Scotland’s rebellious youth
After a year of defending a pandemic strategy that resulted in Europe’s worst toll, Johnson spent much of 2021 defending his government’s success by rolling out vaccines faster than most other wealthy nations.
With the vaccine rolling out as it is – we have carried out 50 million vaccines as I speak to you today, a quarter of the adult population, one in four, have received two strokes, the Prime Minister said during of a visit to Hartlepool in the North East of England. Monday. You see the results that are really starting to show up.
Johnsons popularity faces key test in Brexit heart
He said the next step in the government’s plan to gradually ease the May 17 lockdown was on track. But it also seems to me to be able to say the social distance as we have to do now, the meter plus, I think we have a good chance of being able to do without the meter plus from June. 21.
Currently under guidelines of one meter or more, people are advised to keep a distance of at least one meter from each other indoors, while wearing a face shield or taking other measurements. protection. Removing the rule could allow businesses and citizens to revert to something closer to pre-pandemic normalcy.
Travelling abroad
But speaking on Tuesday, Commerce Secretary Liz Truss urged people to delay booking overseas vacations until the so-called travel task force releases its findings. The government has previously said non-essential travel will be allowed from May 17 at the earliest.
The really important thing is that we are not going too fast and jeopardizing the progress that we have made, so people will have to wait a little longer, I’m afraid, to be able to hear the news on what exactly is going on. on the travel front, Truss told Sky News. We have to be careful and we have to make sure that it was not just about importing the virus once we have successfully treated it in Britain.
Thursday’s election is taking place against a backdrop of hardship for Johnson. He is embroiled in questions as to whether he broke the rules in the way he financed renovations to his official apartment, after weeks of negative headlines about his conduct and the actions of some of his top ministers . On Sunday, a top Tory said the Prime Minister should step down if he breaks the rules.
I know people want to focus on trivia, but my focus is on the issues that matter, Johnson said on Monday.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]