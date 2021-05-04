Covid-19 lockdown rules to end on June 21, Boris Johnson says

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said coronavirus lockdown rules are due to be repealed in seven weeks, as he hailed the successful rollout of vaccines in the UK ahead of this week’s main election.

During the election campaign, Johnson said pandemic data would likely allow Britons to spend the night with friends or acquaintances, with domestic hospitality potentially reopening from May 17.

The remaining social distancing rules are also likely to be revoked from June 21, he added, although he warned that international travel will need to be carefully monitored after May 17 to avoid re-importing again. the virus.

The Prime Minister is making his case to millions of voters in England, Wales and Scotland who will take part in the May 6 elections. At stake is who will govern London and Scotland, as well as more than 140 local English districts. In Scotland, the prospect of a new referendum on independence from the rest of the UK is at stake, according to the outcome.

After a year of defending a pandemic strategy that resulted in Europe’s worst toll, Johnson spent much of 2021 defending his government’s success by rolling out vaccines faster than most other wealthy nations.

With the vaccine rolling out as it is – we have carried out 50 million vaccines as I speak to you today, a quarter of the adult population, one in four, have received two strokes, the Prime Minister said during of a visit to Hartlepool in the North East of England. Monday. You see the results that are really starting to show up.

He said the next step in the government’s plan to gradually ease the May 17 lockdown was on track. But it also seems to me to be able to say the social distance as we have to do now, the meter plus, I think we have a good chance of being able to do without the meter plus from June. 21.

Currently under guidelines of one meter or more, people are advised to keep a distance of at least one meter from each other indoors, while wearing a face shield or taking other measurements. protection. Removing the rule could allow businesses and citizens to revert to something closer to pre-pandemic normalcy.

Travelling abroad

But speaking on Tuesday, Commerce Secretary Liz Truss urged people to delay booking overseas vacations until the so-called travel task force releases its findings. The government has previously said non-essential travel will be allowed from May 17 at the earliest.

The really important thing is that we are not going too fast and jeopardizing the progress that we have made, so people will have to wait a little longer, I’m afraid, to be able to hear the news on what exactly is going on. on the travel front, Truss told Sky. New. We have to be careful and we have to make sure that it was not just about importing the virus once we have successfully treated it in Britain.

Thursday’s election is taking place against a backdrop of hardship for Johnson. He is embroiled in questions as to whether he broke the rules in the way he financed renovations to his official apartment, after weeks of negative headlines about his conduct and the actions of some of his top ministers . On Sunday, a top Tory said the Prime Minister should step down if he breaks the rules.

I know people want to focus on trivia, but my focus is on the issues that matter, Johnson said on Monday.