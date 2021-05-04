P&G launches iLab 2021 in partnership with EDB Singapore to strengthen Singapore’s innovation ecosystem





Held at P & G’s i-Singapore Digital Omni-Channel Center (i-SiDOC), the iLab launch ceremony was honored by the guest of honor, Mr. Heng Swee Keat, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister responsible for Economic Policy Coordination and Minister of Finance, Singapore as well as Mr. Rafik Mansour, Charg d’Affaires, ad interim at the United States Embassy in Singapore, Mr. Ted Tan, Deputy Managing Director of Enterprise Singapore and Ms. Cindy Koh, Executive Vice President, Singapore Economic Development Board.

As a force for good and for growth, P&G is built on its commitment to better serve its consumers by leveraging technology to meet evolving consumer demands and expectations. By engaging with start-ups using forward-looking technologies, P&G will be able to constructively disrupt the consumer’s journey.

“In the post-pandemic future, the pursuit of innovation is crucial for the recovery and advancement of our economy. Our vision for P&G in the Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa region is to be the company of the future and to leverage Singapore as the innovation hub for P&G and our industry, leader in digital transformation. and driving innovation in all aspects of our business, ”said Magesvaran Suranjan, President, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Procter & Gamble (P&G).

During the iLab, selected start-ups will create ideas and brainstorm with P&G to help solve challenges using technology in areas such as AI personalization, gaming, social commerce and resilience. of the supply chain. Selected start-ups with promising approaches will then work with P&G to roll out pilot projects in P&G markets in Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

The idea for iLab is based on P&G’s belief that a vibrant and sustainable entrepreneurial ecosystem is essential for businesses to meet evolving customer needs. With support from the EDB, P&G will also mentor start-ups and create cross-talk through networking engagements.

“We are very grateful to have the support of like-minded partners on this exciting journey, especially the close partnerships we have with EDB and ESG. At P&G, we always strive to lead change in all aspects of our operations, and support our partners, employees and other stakeholders, ”said Mr. Karthik Natarajan, Senior Vice President, CFO, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Procter & Gamble (P&G).

iLab focuses on three different areas: Future of Advertising, Future of Retail and Future of Supply Chain. These three areas represent evolving consumer and retail needs, transforming media ecosystems, and revolutionary changes in the supply chain.

From a seed pool of 100 startups assessed to solve the real business challenges set by P&G, the top 27 startups have been selected to participate in the 3-day virtual festival from May 4-6, 2021.

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers worldwide with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality leading brands including Always, Ambi Pur, Ariel, Bounty, Charmin, Crest, Dawn, Downy, Fairy, Febreze, Gain, Gillette , Head & Shoulders, Lenor, Olay, Oral-B, Pampers, Pantene, SK-II, Tide, Vicks and Whisper. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries around the world.

Please visit http: //www.pg.com for the latest news and information on P&G and its brands.

