Jokowi wants the Indonesian economy to grow by 7%, how?





Jakarta – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) called on all ranks of the cabinet to be able to make it happen economic growth at 7% in the second quarter of 2021. This figure is a significant increase compared to the second quarter of last year which was minus 5.32%. To achieve this, said David Sumual, chief economist of the BCA, he needed several policies directly related to the community, such as increasing the non-taxable income limit (PTKP) and reducing employee taxes. . According to him, the offer of automotive PPnBM (KBM) as well as PPN incentives in the real estate sector must also be maintained in order to achieve economic growth above 5% in the second quarter of 2021. “In my opinion, one of them is tax deductions. One of the purchasing power of people is determined by the availability of funds. For example, in 2008 the government did two things, increase from the limit of PTKP and employees, taxes have been reduced, so we are waiting for it aside. request increased, ”David said when contacted detikcom. Jakarta, Tuesday (4/5/2021). In addition, David said the government must also ensure the absorption of the budget, especially in programs that can increase the purchasing power of people. As we can see, household consumption contributes about 60% to the formation of gross domestic product (GDP). “Now there is a budget absorption problem, as last year’s PEN was only 85%, this could also come from the program spending side which is related to cash for work, because I noticed that in the first quarter the funds allocated to the regions were still low, because the deficit was also 0.8%, so it was really low, ”he said. Meanwhile, CORE Indonesia researcher Yusuf Rendy Manilet pointed out that the 7% growth rate only happened in the second quarter of 2021. He said what the government should focus on is economic growth throughout 2021. “It should also be noted that the 7% growth is growth for the second quarter, which is no less important than the overall performance throughout the year, how much growth will occur. which are no less important to implement, ”said Yusuf. Yusuf said that currently several economic indicators, such as inflation, PMI and consumer confidence index, are on a good trend. “Of course, we can see that the opportunities for economic growth in the second quarter may be rebound at a fairly high positive level. However, the extent of growth will really depend on other indicators, ”Yusuf said. (hek / ara)

