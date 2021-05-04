Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government claim that Pakistani press is free is nothing but a ‘bald lie’: Dawn News | India is blooming





Islamabad: A leading Pakistani newspaper said that for government officials led by Prime Minister Imran Khan, to insist that the press in the country is free, as they are used to sometimes doing, is nothing less than a bald lie.

“TODAY is World Press Freedom Day: For the besieged Pakistani journalist community, it’s a reminder of how the space for them is steadily shrinking. But this grim reality should also be of concern to those who understand the critical importance of a free press in a democratic country, ”Dawn News said in its opinion piece.

“A chained media cannot hold the powerful to account and serve the public interest as it is supposed to. Indeed, the very quality of a democracy can be measured by the state of its press,” did he declare.

According to the opinion piece, the safety of journalists appears to be very low on the government’s priority list.

Meanwhile, threats from known and ‘unknown’ state elements continue to be made against journalists; editors are forced to censor ‘unwanted’ news or give articles a certain slant; the media are threatened with financial ruin if they refuse to follow the line. , “read the opinion piece.

