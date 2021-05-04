China to fill US void in West Asia: Pakistani expert





TEHRAN Noting that China is not an “interventionist power”, a Pakistani journalist affirms that Beijing will fill the vacuum left by Washington in Western Asia.

“China’s commitments with countries in the region will also ensure defense cooperation, as China’s energy needs, which are expected to increase repeatedly, will come from West Asia, and China will fill the void left by the United States in the region, ”Mobeen Jafar Mir told The Tehran Times. China is looking for new links in West Asia to expand its trade and find larger markets, some Western critics warn of Chinese expansionist plans. However, the Pakistani expert on international relations believes that “China is not an interventionist power and its stakes in the Persian Gulf will encourage it to maintain peace and stability there.” The Biden administration is trying to portray China as a threat warning against a possible Chinese military. hegemony after gaining a foothold in Western Asia and Turkey. But political observers point to China’s economic plans and say Beijing is reluctant to enter into a military competition with Washington.

Q: How important is Pakistan to the economy of Asia and West Asia?

A: Pakistan is a crucial factor in bringing lasting stability to Asia, especially South Asia, Central Asia and the Middle East (West Asia). Two major conflicts in the region which threaten the stability and prosperity of Asia are the conflict in Kashmir and the interminable war in Afghanistan. Pakistan is one of the main actors in both crises, and no lasting solution can be found without its proactive participation.

Pakistan’s geostrategic importance is an important element in the materialization of China’s access to the Middle East (West Asia) and Africa via the Arabian Sea. As Iran will remain at the center of Chinese energy policy and the transport of Iranian oil to China, Pakistan will be the only choice given the political instability and deteriorating security in war-torn Afghanistan.

Q: How do you interpret the steps taken by China to expand its economic ties with Asian countries, especially Iran, Turkey and Pakistan?

A: The Chinese plan to develop its economic exchanges with Asian countries is a positive step towards regional development and prosperity. Iranian envoy to Pakistan Ambassador Seyyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini has already hinted at the formation of a new bloc of five countries, Turkey, Iran, Pakistan, China and Russia to strengthen regional trade and connectivity. It will enhance the effectiveness of the Organization for Economic Cooperation (OCE), a political and economic intergovernmental organization of Iran, Turkey and Pakistan.

China’s economic boom will soften the economic fallout from Western sanctions against Iran, and the geographic contiguity of Pakistan, a nation friendly to both China and Iran, may serve as a conduit to stronger regional integration and stability.

Iran and China made huge commitments even when Iran was reeling from the punitive economic sanctions slapped by the UN, US and EU. In fact, China was one of the countries that had benefited from an exemption from trade with Iran.

China’s commitments with countries in the region will also ensure defense cooperation, as China’s energy needs, which are expected to increase repeatedly from West Asia and China, will fill the void left by the United States in the region. China is not an interventionist power and its stakes in the Persian Gulf encourage it to maintain peace and stability there. It will be a welcome sign for the political and security dimensions in the Middle East (West Asia), a region which still remains under the shadow of political chaos.

Q: What are Imran Khan’s main plans to confront terrorist groups in Pakistan and its neighboring countries?

A: Pakistan has played an important role in combating terrorism within its borders and its cooperation in combating international terrorism is essential. The Talibanization of the Pashtun border areas posed serious threats to Pakistan and Afghanistan. Pakistan has ensured the economic development and political integration of these long neglected areas under a national umbrella. Across the border, in eastern and southern Afghanistan, such economic development has come across as a pipe dream due to the poor security situation in Afghanistan. India is exploiting the bad situation because there is verified evidence of Indian involvement in strengthening anti-Pakistani elements on Afghan soil. It rekindles terrorism in the region whenever the end of terrorist networks approaches. India aims to sabotage the CPEC by supporting anti-Pakistani formations, like TTP, both militarily and economically.

Regarding Prime Minister Imran Khan’s counterterrorism policy, he has made it a cornerstone of his policy to prevent extremism in all its forms and manifestations. He stepped up efforts to take tough action against Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). Pakistan has been placed on the “gray list” of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). The government led by Imran Khan gives it top priority to remove Pakistan, as it tarnishes Pakistan’s image and single-handedly harms Pakistan’s financial interests. The government has taken strict action against Jaish-e-Mohammad, another extremist group, and has imprisoned notable leaders of these militant groups.

Pakistan had compiled a dossier containing concrete evidence presented of India’s involvement in the spread of terrorism in Pakistan and handed over to the UN and other governments. Unfortunately, no one has made their voice heard due to their direct interests with India.

Pakistan has also developed a National Action Plan (NAP) to combat terrorism in its country.

Q: How can Pakistan strike a balance in its relations with Iran and its regional rival, Saudi Arabia?

A: Islamabad can play a central role in mending the fences between Iran and Saudi Arabia through its neutral foreign policy towards the Muslim world. If we take a close look at Pakistan’s foreign policy approach in the face of deepening regional rivalry between Iran and Saudi Arabia or when the (Persian) Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) faced disputes between them, Pakistan has played a role in uniting the Muslim world without taking any side in the conflicts.

Despite being a Sunni majority state, Pakistan has the second largest Shia Muslim population outside of Iran. The establishment of a balance in its relations with the two Islamic states is necessary for its internal stability, because the history of Pakistan has long been punctuated by sectarian violence. Accordingly, it is prudent not to be drawn into regional rivalry along sectarian lines. Western sanctions against Iran have remained an obstacle to consolidating the deep economic ties between Tehran and Islamabad and have given the impression that Pakistan is closer to Saudi Arabia due to ideological affinities, economic dependence and military ties. The Biden administration’s decision to lift sanctions on Tehran and China’s massive economic engagements with Iran are two glimmers of hope that can bring the two neighboring states closer together and address each other’s concerns.

Q: What are the main points in common between Iran and Pakistan?

Pakistan and Iran share religious, cultural, historical and geographic ties. Iran was the first country to recognize Pakistan in 1947, and Pakistan was the first state to reestablish ties with Iran after the Islamic Revolution despite international pressure. Pakistan was not part of Saudi Arabia’s intervention in Yemen in 2015 when its parliament refused to provide political and military support to a sensitive issue concerning the Muslim world. Iran and Pakistan were on the same page in finding solutions to the problems of the Muslim world through diplomatic and peaceful means.

Likewise, when Riyadh formed an Islamic Military Alliance (IMA) of 41 countries where Shiite-majority Iran was excluded, Islamabad invited Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and assured him of its neutrality, specifying that the alliance was not was not an anti-Shiite military force. In 2016, the two countries agreed to launch joint counterterrorism efforts against the Islamic State (IS) militant group.

In bringing lasting peace to Afghanistan, combating terrorism in the region, and being part of China’s economic integration, there are many other commonalities between Pakistan and Iran.

