Updates from HT: PM Modi talks to Bengal Guv about post-election violence, and all the latest news





Here are the top news, analysis and opinions for today. Find out about the latest news and other current affairs updates from the Hindustan Times. Prime Minister Modi speaks to Governor of Bengal as BJP calls post-election violence unprecedented Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday about the alarming law and order situation in West Bengal as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accused the Trinamool Congress (TMC) of violence unprecedented post-election campaign in the state. Read more Abhay Kant Pathak, Odisha IFS officer, retired automatically for corruption Indian Forest Service (IFS) senior officer Abhay Kant Pathak, jailed since November last year for accumulating assets disproportionate to his known sources of income, was forced to retire on Monday after the Center approved the recommendations of the state government in this regard. Read more No Covid Vaccine for Flight Crews, We’ll Stop Work: AI Pilots in Leadership The Air India Airbus pilots union has warned management it will stop work if Air India fails to set up nationwide Covid vaccination camps for the flight crew as a priority. Read more Skoda set to launch 2021 Kushaq SUV and 2021 Octavia sedan within weeks Skoda’s two upcoming cars for India – the next-gen Octavia sedan and the Kushaq SUV – will soon start hitting dealerships. Skoda Auto India director Zac Hollis has confirmed that customers will soon be able to see both cars in the flesh in showrooms. Read more “ We will find a way to fire the foreign players ”: president of the IPL Indian Premier League (IPL) President Brajesh Patel assured on Tuesday that BCCI would find a way to organize the return of a foreign player after the tournament was postponed due to a Covid-19 outbreak in his country. bio-bubble. Read more Bipasha Basu shares 3 valuable steps to prepare for the Covid-19 vaccine Since the mass vaccination campaign began in India from May 1, the fear, anxiety and dilemma not only about its side effects, but also about how to prepare your body to minimize unwanted results after receiving the Covid-19 vaccines are preparing and that’s when Bipasha Basu stepped in to share three milestones regarding the same. Read more Supriya Pathak recalls the first time she met six-year-old Shahid Kapoor: ‘We never really lived together’ Actor-filmmaker Pankaj Kapur’s wife, actor Supriya Pathak, has spoken about his equation with his son, Shahid Kapoor, and his wife and two children. She said her connection to him goes beyond that of a mother and son. Read more Florida man drives 300 miles before realizing owl was stuck in his truck Sometimes animals and birds get stuck in sticky places where they need humans to intervene. For example, this horned owl that got stuck in a truck and had to be rescued with care. The incident in Florida was shared on Facebook by Conservancy of Southwest Florida. The story of the rescue may surprise you. Read more Watch: India receives 5th shipment of 545 oxygen concentrators from US

