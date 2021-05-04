Politics
Xiye Bastida, the Mexican environmentalist who claimed the world leaders
An ally of Greta Thunberg, Xiye has questioned world governments for perpetuating and defending the nefarious systems of colonialism and oppression.
May 4, 2021
4 min read
This story originally appeared on Mexico Unknown
Through Rodrigo Osegueda
Xiye Bastida, The 19-year-old from Mexico caught the world’s attention for her speech at the recent Climate Summit.
<< Excellencies, President Biden and Honorable Heads of State, my name is Xiye Bastida , and I’m a climate justice activist, born and raised in Mexico, ”she began her speech.
In the virtual presence of forty world leaders, including Valdimir Putin of Russia, Xi Jinping of China and Joe Biden of the United States, Bastida criticized current governments for perpetuate and defend the harmful systems of colonialism, oppression and capitalism . Because of her courage and her speech, the Mexican was applauded and recognized around the world.
Xiye Bastida grew up in San Pedro Tultepec, State of Mexico , and is a descendant of the Otom and Toltec communities. In 2015, a drought hit his city, affecting the water supply and farmers. Not long before, she and her family had walked to the United States, where she was able to witness the devastation of Hurricane Sandy. Then he realized that drought and new extreme weather events are linked.
Our lake was drying up because we had no rain. We live with the cycles of the Earth and that the rains do not come when it is the rainy season, it is very crazy. When it doesn’t rain the land dries up and we depend on it, he says Nexus Media .
Xiye Bastida and Greta Thunberg
Xiye Bastida began his activism by running propaganda at his school in Manhattan to warn of the climate crisis. He also created the organization P People’s movement for the climate, Sunrise and Extinction Movement Rebellion, as well as a platform to train activists who want to fight for the environment. In 2019, he summoned more than 600 students to protest the climate crisis.
“I realized that my mission was to promote climate and environmental justice, focusing on communities that have lived in balance with nature, before being targeted for exploitation and pollution, ”he added.
That same year he received Greta Thunberg in Manhattan, which he admires for his movement which is not limited to a political group, but to scientific questions. However, she doesn’t like being called the “Mexican Greta”, which is why she wrote a book called “My name is not Greta Thunberg”. In the text, she specifies that everyone has a personal project, which gives strength to the struggle that they intertwine. While Greta relies on scientific models, Xiye focuses on indigenous communities, drought and human rights violations.
During this year’s Earth Day, Xiye Bastida appeared at the Climate Summit, where he questioned:
They will tell us again and again that (the young activists) we are unrealistic and unreasonable. But who is unrealistic and unreasonable with these so-called unambitious solutions? “
