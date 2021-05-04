Trump scrambles Republican messages on Afghanistan





Donald Trump’s warm endorsement for the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan by September has undermined the efforts of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnell, The Lincoln Project Laughs Trump, claiming that ‘he lost to the’ swamp, ‘McConnell The Hill’s Morning Report – Brought to you by Emergent BioSolutions – Biden’s sales speech heads to Virginia and Louisiana Vaccination hesitation from lawmakers slows return to normal to Capitol Hill MORE (Ky.) And other key Republicans to interview President BidenJoe Biden 1.6 million U.S. air passengers fly in one day for the first time since last March Biden administration is considering long-term increase Food Stamps: Conspiracy Against the Poor Report MOREs Strategy.

More broadly, the former president focused the attention of nations on China as the main US national security concern, pressuring Senate Republicans to support the legislation. Senate, Charles Schumer New York Subway Time. Overnight health care: US bans most travel from India | 100 Million Americans Now Fully Immunized | Schumer backs Sanders on healthcare measures MORE (DN.Y.) plans to act to respond to Beijing’s growing influence and power.

McConnell is the most powerful Republican leader in Washington, but he doesn’t have the same unmatched platform he had when he was the same Minority Opposition Leader in Washington at the start of his tenure. former President Obama.

McConnell took Bidens’ announcement that he would withdraw all US troops from Afghanistan as a prime example of him speaking like a centrist but ruling from the left.

The GOP leader has warned that Biden has ordered a hasty total withdrawal from Afghanistan that will leave coalition partners and vulnerable Afghans dry.

Al Cross, a professor of journalism at the University of Kentucky and a longtime commentator on Kentucky politics, said McConnell was trying to set him up so he could pounce on Biden if militant extremists take full control of Afghanistan or if terrorist groups use it again. as a base for launching attacks against the United States.

He set a milestone to say that I told you when Afghanistan goes to hell, he said. He makes those small installments on political investments that may or may not turn out.

Republican Senate Whip John Thune John Randolph Thune The memo: Trump critics face wrath from GOP base GOP struggles with role of culture wars in future party drama Trump splits GOP, confused message MORE ( SD), McConnells ‘potential successor, says Bidens’ decision is a big mistake and not the right one.

I know there is a lot of pressure from the left in this country to get out of Afghanistan, but we have invested a lot in it over a long period and the only thing we don’t want to do is create the right conditions for it. terrorist organizations to train, prepare and plan attacks on the United States, he said in an interview with podcast host David Brody.

Senator John Cornyn John Cornyn How US Can Pass Civics 101 Democrats accuse GOP of new lows in culture wars Trump drama divides GOP, confused message MORE (R-Texas), another member of the governing circle McConnells, who could one day be the GOP leader in the Senate, also criticized the Bidens decision, warning that the security situation for Afghans could deteriorate rapidly.

It is not very encouraging. It seems to me that the Taliban have the upper hand and the challenge will be to continue to remember the lesson of 9/11, that a power vacuum is filled by the bad guys, he said after senators received. a briefing on the Bidens decision. . It’s hard to know exactly what the plan is. Looks like it’s gonna be, Hope for the best.

But Trump undermined the message from the Republican Senate leadership, paving the way for other Republicans to express support for the Bidens decision or at least publicly question the wisdom of keeping US troops in Afghanistan beyond the fall. .

John Ullyot, the spokesperson for the National Security Council under Trump, told The Hill President TrumpDonald TrumpFacebook Oversight Board to speak out on Trump’s ban Wednesday Rubio keep the door open on the White House candidacy The Project Lincoln mocks Trump, claiming he lost to “ swamp, ” McConnell MORE did a great job of drawing our forces against Pentagon resistance, especially last year. All of our troops would indeed be home now if he were president. His support for Bidens’ decision to get us out will bring in many Republicans who have not publicly defended the opposite position.

Trump wanted all US troops to leave Afghanistan by May 1 and hailed the prospect as a wonderful and positive thing to do.

This gives more political cover for other Republicans to break with their leadership.

McConnells’ leadership on the issue has also been undermined by Trump’s calls for Republicans in the Senate to remove him from their leader, which the former president reiterated on Thursday.

GOP strategists say the base is with Trump, not McConnell, prompting other Republicans to follow his lead, especially if they seek to run for the White House in 2024 if Trump gives up the race.

The base is with Trump on this, so the party is with Trump on this issue, GOP strategist Ford OConnell said.

He said, however, that McConnell was playing the traditional Republican role of pushing a muscular stance on national security, adding that Republicans have traditionally been stronger than Democrats.

Unfortunately, McConnell doesn’t see the big picture, which at all times weren’t focused on China, were losing, OConnell said. The biggest threat in the 21st century to America and all of humanity is China, and every time you hang out in the Middle East for over 20 years, you don’t focus on China.

Policy experts and agents say Trump has helped transform China’s political views, making the threat posed by the emerging superpower more important to Republican voters. This prompts Senate Republicans to agree to support legislation that should be bipartisan to meet growing competition from China whenever Schumer introduces it.

Other Republicans are turning their attention away from Afghanistan and China.

Senator Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward Cruz NYT Stephens Says Ted Cruz ‘Smoother’ Than Eddie Haskell The Hill 12:30 PM Report – Presented by ExxonMobil – Trump, Cheney Punching Cruz Supports Glenn Youngkin in Primary GOP Governor in Virginia PLUS (R-Texas), a potential White House hopeful for 2024, said he was happy the troops were returning home, while Sen. Josh Hawley Joshua (Josh) David Hawley The Memo: Trump critics face wrath from GOP base The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Emergent BioSolutions – Sales pitch Biden heads to Virginia and Louisiana Exclusive Cruz, Rubio steps up criticism of big business MORE (Mo.), another Republican with presidential ambitions, tweeted last month: It’s time for this war forever to end.

Trump Drama Divides GOP, Confused Message Moderate Republicans Wary of Biden’s Renewed Call for Unity Biden Advocates for Drastic Change PLUS (R-Alaska), an influential moderate voice said, I always thought that there will be a time to leave Afghanistan because we cannot, we cannot be a nation of indefinite wars.

It shouldn’t be the United States of America, she said, although she also expressed concerns about announcing a final release date as Afghanistan’s future remains uncertain.

Other Republicans say they believe the Biden administration can prevent Afghanistan from becoming an incubator for international terrorist organizations as was the case with Al Qaeda before the 9/11 attacks.

I look forward to working with the current administration to continue our intelligence gathering efforts and prevent terrorists from using Afghanistan as a home base, Senator Cynthia LummisCynthia Marie LummisGOP frustration with Liz Cheney “ to a point ” Senate Passes Biparty B Water Infrastructure Bill 136 Republicans Get F’s In Accountability Rankings From Anti-Trump Group GOP MORE (R-Wyo.), Said last month, adding: I am glad our troops are returning home.

A key Republican caught in the middle is House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthyKevin McCarthyThe Hill’s Morning Report – Brought to you by Emergent BioSolutions – Biden’s sales speech heads to Virginia and Louisiana Reluctance to regard of vaccines among lawmakers slows return to normality on Capitol Hill GOP struggles with role of culture wars in the future of MORE (California), who would likely become president if Republicans recapture the House in 2022 and who are working with Trump on a midterm election strategy.

McCarthy said in August 2017 that the United States could not allow a safe haven for terrorists to materialize again and that a secure and stable Afghanistan was vital to United States national security.

In recent weeks, he has kept a low profile on Bidens’ decision to withdraw his troops from Afghanistan, instead hitting him on other issues in an interview with Fox Newss Sean HannitySean Patrick HannityHannity to interview Caitlyn Jenner after the announcement of the GOP Governor: Biden ‘makes Bernie Sanders look like conservative CNN: Trump advisers are urging him to make more pro-vaccine PSAs after the presidents’ speech at a joint session of Congress last week.

Instead, he left Republican House Conference Speaker Liz Cheney Elizabeth (Liz) Lynn CheneyCheney during the donor retreat said Trump’s actions “ a line that cannot be crossed ”: The Memo report: Critics of Trump face anger from the GOP base. Cheney MORE (Wyo.) Takes the lead in criticizing Bidens’ decision in Afghanistan.

Cheney says it’s a huge propaganda victory for the Taliban and al-Qaeda and puts American security at risk.

But Cheneys’ message was blunted by Trump’s powerful counters.

This hawkish fool wants to stay in the Middle East and Afghanistan for another 19 years, but doesn’t consider the big picture – Russia and China! Trump said last week in a statement released by his PAC leadership.

Trump has been critical of Cheney since she voted to convict him for an article of impeachment for inciting insurgency on Jan.6.

