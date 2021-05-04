Punjab CM writes to PM Modi and Shah for 50 MT LMO, 20 tankers





Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh (Photo / ANI) Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], May 4 (ANI): In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday called for the allocation of 50 Additional metric tonnes (MT) of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) to the state, amid the oxygen crisis due to the surge in COVID-19. He also requested their immediate intervention for 20 additional tankers (preferably suitable for train travel) for the timely evacuation of the LMO from Bokaro. The chief minister sent separate letters to the prime minister and home minister as the number of COVID patients at different levels of oxygen support in the state rose to 10,000, a press release said. Expressing deep concern at the imminent loss of life due to the statewide oxygen shortage, Amarinder Singh said with the increasing workload he was unable to increase level 2 and 3 beds. due to the constraints of oxygen availability. The state was facing the prospect of a shortage of oxygen beds, he said, noting that the Indian government had expressed its inability to even allow the local Punjabi industry to undertake commercial imports. LMOs from Pakistan across the Wagah-Attari border, which is geographically close. In addition, despite assurances that “an adequate supply would be assured to us from other sources, I regret to stress that this has not happened,” said Amarinder Singh. The total allocation of LMOs from out of state is currently 195 MT, of which 90 MT is from Bokaro in eastern India. The balance of 105 tonnes comes from LMO installations in Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. However, the Punjab is not getting its allotted daily quota, the chief minister said. The existing backlog for Punjab of these LMO facilities is 5.6 MT from Panipat, Haryana, 100 MT from Sela Qui, Dehradun, Uttarakhand and 10 MT from Roorkee, he added. Stressing that the Punjab had now been made clear by the Center that there would likely be an interruption in the supply of LMOs from today to Panipat and Barotiwala, the Chief Minister said this would cause great stress on the condition’s already limited availability of oxygen, causing a medical emergency, including the risk of death for the large number of critically ill patients with regular oxygen supply. The disruption should be avoided, he said, adding that, if necessary, the state should be immediately compensated by an additional nearby source. Referring to the shortage of tankers, the chief minister said the state was airlifting two empty tankers a day to Ranchi, with full tankers returning via the Bokaro route for a 48- to 50-hour journey. . The chief minister said that the state government has already requested the state government to allocate 20 additional tankers (suitable for train travel) to allow the regular evacuation of 90 MT LMO from Bokaro on on a daily basis, but had been advised that only two would be provided. , and even those were yet to come. He urged the prime minister and interior minister to intervene immediately to help resolve the major crisis, the press release said. (ANI)

