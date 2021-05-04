Threats of War in China Rise as Taiwan Warns “Absolutely Credible” Xi will Attempt to Take Control World | New





The director of the Institute for Defense Policy and Strategy, Michael Shoebridge, warned of a violent conflict between China and Taiwan. While speaking on Sky News Australia with Andrew Bolt, Mr Shoebridge insisted it was “absolutely credible” that China will attack the nation. Mr Bolt asked what could be done to prevent this, while warning that it would likely sink into a bloody conflict.

Mr Bolt said: “If China has invaded, even removing global reaction from the equation, it is going to be very bloody. Mr. Shoebridge replied, “This is something the Chinese government designed and built the People’s Liberation Army. “If you wanted to know what is Xi Jinping’s first priority for his army, it is to have the military capacity to take Taiwan by force. “I think that’s the first thing to keep in mind. DON’T MISS: 21-ton space debris falls to Earth during uncontrolled reentry

“Second, Xi Jinping has publicly stated that Taiwan’s resolve and unification with the mainland is not a problem that can be passed on to the next generation. “This is a problem that the current generation, that is to say during his tenure at the head, must solve. “It is absolutely credible that China can do this, but there are things we can do to deter them.” Mr Bolt asked what support the nations concerned should give and at what level should they intervene, as well as what would lead to a war between China and Taiwan.

“So China steps up its action, let’s say it paralyzes Taiwan with massive cyber attacks, destroys its electricity, its trains, is there a war then?” Mr Shoebridge replied: “I think Australia will not play a leading role in any conflict around or over Taiwan itself. “If the conflict escalates beyond that, then Australia would be part of this larger conflict. “Before that, it’s really about deterrence, that is, political engagements with Taiwan not only Australia but other countries.”







