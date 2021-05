Ted Cruz, Donald Trump Jr.

The CIA posted a recruiting ad featuring a Latin American officer identified as a “cisgender millennial”. It is part of the “Humans of CIA” series intended to attract a more diverse pool of applicants. Senator Ted Cruz and Donald Trump Jr. mocked the CIA on Monday; Trump said he had “woken up completely.” See more stories on the Insider business page.

Texas Senator Ted Cruz and Donald Trump Jr. mocked the CIA for posting a recruiting ad featuring an employee who anxiously celebrated a “cisgender millennial”.

The video, released to YouTube by the CIA as part of its “Humans of CIA” series on March 25, sees a Latina speak candidly about identity and success.

“I’m a woman of color. I’m a mom. I’m a cisgender millennial who has been diagnosed with generalized anxiety disorder. I’m intersectional, but my existence is not a box-checking exercise,” the woman says. .

“I didn’t sneak into the CIA,” she adds. “I won my place and I won my way up the ranks.”

The ad is part of a series of videos released by the CIA to attract a more diverse pool of job seekers. The agency has also launched a new website as part of this goal.

The clip went viral on social media earlier this week, prompting conservatives to mock the announcement.

“If you’re a Chinese Communist, or an Iranian mullah, or Kim Jong Un … would that scare you? We’ve come a long way since Jason Bourne,” Cruz tweeted Monday night, referring to the protagonist of the “Bourne” Identity “Spy movies and books.

The CIA did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider.

Trump also tweeted, “China and Russia love it,” adding in a second tweet that the two countries “were making fun of their asses watching the CIA wake up completely. ‘Intersectional.’ “

“If you think about it, vigilance is the kind of twisted PSYOP that a spy agency would invent to destroy a country from within,” he added, referring to psychological operations, which seek to influence people’s emotions and reasoning.

Larry Pfeiffer, a former CIA chief of staff, tweeted in response: “I would say if you don’t like it you’re probably not the one the ad is targeting for the job. The strength of the diversity.”

