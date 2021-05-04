Five things you need to know to start your day





Mixed pandemic fortunes, earnings and ether are increasing. Opening and closing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the country’s lockdown rules must be scrapped in seven weeks. In the United States, big cities are coming back to life as restrictions are lifted, and economic activity is booming. The story remains very different in emerging markets, especially in Asia where India remains in the grip of a massive epidemic, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi resist pressure to implement a national lockdown the dead rise. Earnings The most important factor in deciding a nation’s exit from crisis is the pace of vaccination, so Pfizer Inc.’s today’s earnings ahead of the bell will be closely watched for production news. Semiconductor maker Infineon Technologies AG has warned against 2.5 million cars will not be produced in the first six months of this year due to supply chain bottlenecks. Saudi Aramco’s profits soared in the first quarter, with Indian consumption seen as a major concern. Ether The rise of Ether, the crypto token associated with the Ethereum blockchain, continues with the second largest digital coin approaching $ 3,500 in overnight trading. The popularity of the play, which comes at the expense of Bitcoin’s industry dominance comes as its blockchain proves popular for financial services and cryptocollectibles. Calm markets The relatively mild start to the month continues this morning with few new catalysts to boost stocks amid a busy earnings season. Overnight, the MCSI Asia-Pacific index slipped 0.1% while Japan’s Topix index closed 0.6% lower. In Europe, the Stoxx 600 index was 0.1% higher at 5:50 a.m. EST, with mining stocks performing the best. S&P 500 Futures pointed out a slight downward movement at the opening, the 10-year Treasury yield was at 1.621%, oil topped $ 65 a barrel and gold fell. To come up … US trade balance data for March is at 8:30 a.m., with factory orders and the final reading of durable goods orders for the month at 10:00 a.m. G-7 foreign ministers meet in London. Regional Fed Presidents Mary Daly, Neel Kashkari and Robert Kaplan speak later. the Bloomberg Wealth Summit start. CVS Health Corp., Lyft Inc. and T-Mobile US Inc. are among the many companies reporting today. What we read Here’s what caught our attention over the past 24 hours. And finally, here’s what interests Joe this morning Yesterday Tracy Alloway and I talked Ryan Petersen, the CEO of Flexport, on the logistical havoc currently facing businesses around the world. The episode will be released next week, but one thing he has confirmed is that at least from his perspective, there is still no sign of lowering tensions. There are still delays and bottlenecks everywhere you look in supply chains. A line from the latest manufacturing PMI IHS Markit Eurozone helps explain why things will take a long time to fade: “Fearing continued supply shortages and in the face of increasing production and ordering requirements, manufacturers have increased their purchasing activity at an unprecedented rate.” Since companies are afraid of supply shortages, they increase their orders at the same time, which … will contribute to supply shortages. And so on. At the heart of the problem is quite simply the fact that the world trading system was not built for a period in which there would be such an increase in demand for physical goods, as the pandemic has caused a displacement of the world. consumption of services. Ultimately, Petersen doesn’t see any real normalization until we get a new reopening and demand for goods begins to drop significantly again. The good news, in theory, is that some of the strains we see might actually subside once things seemingly normalize. Joe Weisenthal is Editor-in-Chief at Bloomberg Like Bloomberg’s Five Things? Subscribe for unlimited access trusted, data-driven journalism in 120 countries around the world and gain expert analysis through exclusive daily newsletters, The Bloomberg Open and The Bloomberg Close.







