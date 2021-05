Donald Trump’s secret rules for drone strikes made public by the White House

At the start of his presidency in 2017, Donald Trump had a set of rules for counterterrorism operations. This week, the White House leaked the rules as the Biden administration questioned whether and how the guidelines could be changed.

The secret rules that Trump had in 2017 for these “direct action” operations against terrorism were made public this week by the White House. These operations include drone strikes and commando raids outside of conventional war zones. While many passages have been redacted, visible portions have revealed that during Trump’s presidency, commanders on the ground had the latitude to make decisions about attacks.

The rules stated that it should be “almost certain” that no civilians would be caught in the crossfire of the operations. However, exceptions to the rules could be made if necessary as long as certain procedures are followed to implement the rule changes.

The 11-page copy of the rules was obtained by The New York Times and the American Civil Liberties Union in connection with a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit. The Biden administration complied with the plaintiffs when it inherited the case after a delay since the October court order.

On the first day of the Biden administration, the rules of the Trump era were suspended and instead imposed an interim policy requiring White House approval for proposed strikes outside the war zones in Iraq, Afghanistan and in Syria. The Biden team also examined the policies of the Obama and Trump administrations in an effort to create their own.

In other news, Third House Republican Liz Cheney, who has since criticized the former president, rebuffed her repeated claim that the 2020 election was stolen from her. Cheney, who was among 10 Republicans to vote for impeachment following the Jan.6 uprising, took to social media to criticize the former president and his supporters among his colleagues.

In response to Trump’s latest statement that Joe Biden’s election victory was “The Big Lie,” Cheney pushed back on social media, saying his repeated claim of a rigged election was a lie. The Wyoming lawmaker has defended his criticism of Trump since his vote to impeach him.

“The 2020 presidential election was not stolen. Anyone who claims they are spreading THE BIG LIE is turning their backs on the rule of law and poisoning our democratic system, ”Cheney tweeted.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos