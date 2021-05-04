Cabinet approves two ordinances as part of electoral reforms: Fawad





The Federal Cabinet has approved two ordinances as part of the electoral reforms to ensure the transparency of the elections.

This was said by the Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, while briefing the media on the decisions taken at the meeting of the Federal Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad today ‘ hui.

The minister said that one ordinance will allow Pakistan’s Election Commission to use electronic voting machines in elections, while the other will allow the ECP to take action to empower Pakistanis to vote. overseas.

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said the government’s electoral reforms consist of four parts, including EVMs, electronic voting for overseas Pakistanis, biometrics and legislation.

He said EVDs have been developed and the government has unveiled its legislative program for this. He said work was underway on biometrics and electronic voting.

Referring to the ECP’s decision to recount the votes in the NA-249 Karachi by-election, the minister said that the new ballot should take place in the constituency because the winning candidate will only get five for hundred of the votes.

Speaking about the Covid situation in the country, the Minister of Information said that Covid SOPs are not being implemented in letter and spirit in Karachi, and that the government of Sindh should look into the question. He said the Cabinet approved the Sindh government’s request to deploy the military to ensure the implementation of the SOPs.

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said the Cabinet approved the 90-day handing over of prisoners from prison on the occasion of Eid ul Fitr. However, this discount will not apply to prisoners of heinous crimes.

He said that the facility of inheritance certificates by NADRA is also provided to overseas Pakistanis, and in the first phase, offices are opened in twenty-four embassies.

He said the Cabinet approved the issuance of a commemorative coin to honor the NED University in Karachi for 100 years of its establishment.

The minister said Cabinet also approved the removal of the 10% withholding tax on private sector bids in railways.

Responding to a question, the minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia will go a long way in expanding bilateral ties.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos