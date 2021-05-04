US President Joe Biden raises refugee cap to 62,500 following backlash for upholding Donald Trump’s target





US President Joe Biden has said he will increase the number of refugee admissions to 62,500 after prompting a wave of criticism from supporters for initially keeping the refugee ceiling at a historically low level.

Key points: Mr Biden initially pledged to scale up the program, but then surprised his allies by choosing to stick to the lower cap His predecessor, Donald Trump, cut refugee admissions to an all-time low M Biden admitted it was doubtful the United States would be able to meet his target by the end of the current fiscal year

Mr Biden’s backflip came just two weeks after his administration announced it would maintain the cap at the 15,000 level set by his predecessor, Donald Trump.

In a statement, Biden said his action “erases the historically low number set by the previous administration of 15,000, which did not reflect America’s values ​​as a nation that welcomes and supports refugees.”

“It is important to take this step today to remove any lingering doubts in the minds of refugees around the world who have suffered so much and who are eagerly awaiting the start of their new life,” he said.

Mr Biden pledged to step up the program soon after taking office in January, but surprised his allies when he chose to stick to the lower cap for the sake of poor optics, given the growing number of migrants crossing the southern U.S. border with Mexico, according to U.S. officials. said.

Joe Biden’s First 100 Days

The first 100 days in office are always a milestone for U.S. presidents, and Joe Biden has just reached his.

Read more

Mr Biden’s about-face angered refugee advocates and some Democratic lawmakers.

Mr Trump has steadily reduced the size of the refugee program during his tenure, and officials say the cuts have made it harder to increase admissions rapidly.

But the program for refugees is different from the asylum system for migrants.

Refugees are subjected to extensive screening while still abroad to be allowed entry into the United States, unlike migrants who arrive at a US border and then seek asylum.

The allocations for the cap increase were in line with an earlier plan Mr. Biden sent to Congress, according to a note signed by Mr. Biden.

The memo said there would be 22,000 places for refugees from Africa, 6,000 from East Asia, 4,000 from Europe and Central Asia, 5,000 from Latin America and the Caribbean and 13 000 from South Asia. Another 12,500 unallocated places will also be available.

Admission goals in doubt

Mr Biden said it was doubtful the United States would be able to host a total of 62,500 refugees by the end of the current fiscal year, September 30, or achieve a target. of 125,000 admissions next year.

“The sad truth is that we won’t get 62,500 admissions this year,” he said.

“We are working quickly to repair the damage of the past four years. It will take time, but this work is already underway,” he said.

Delays in Mr. Biden’s decision making on the matter have led to hundreds of canceled flights for refugees already cleared into the United States, often after years of waiting, refugee groups have said.

Krish O’Mara Vignarajah, chairman of the Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service resettlement organization, said in a statement that advocacy groups were heaving a “sigh of relief” after the announcement, even if reaching the high goal would be ” discouraging”.

Reuters

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos