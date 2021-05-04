Controversy swirls in Windham over company chosen to audit November election results





WINDHAM, NH –

The calm of the outer suburbs of Windham is marred by an online controversy over the choice of boards of directors for an audit of the November election results in the cities.

After a manual recount by the Secretary of States’ office of a race for state representative, the vote totals fluctuated wildly, with a quartet of Republican candidates adding around 300 votes each and a Democratic candidate losing 99 votes.

The massive shift sparked bipartisan action from the Legislature, which expedited a special forensic audit. Windham selectmen recently approved Verified Voting, a Philadelphia-based company, as its representative for the audit.

But now supporters of former President Donald Trump have raised questions about this company because it has pledged to end audits and vote recounts in Arizona, inspired in part by Trump’s accusations. widespread and coordinated electoral fraud for which there is no evidence.

On Monday, protesters stormed Windham town hall to express concerns over the decision. A crowd of about 100 people showed up. The meeting was eventually interrupted and transferred to the high school to welcome everyone.

It doesn’t look like they can do the job we want them to do in our election, Windham manager Bruce Breton said.

Breton tabled a motion asking his colleagues to reconsider the city’s verified vote selection, but the motion did not get enough votes to move forward.

Breton said Trump himself was paying attention to Windham.

Corey Lewandowski is keeping him posted and he’s been asking it for a long time, Breton said. So, I hope, well, get an answer for the people, well, get an answer for him.

The selectors who chose the verified vote said listeners should assume that the 2020 elections are free and fair.

Anyone who goes into this business looking for fraud and expects fraud and argues that parts of the process are inherently fraudulent is already setting themselves up in such a way that they are looking for an end result, said the Windham coach Ross McLeod.

Either way, huge voting gaps remain and people from all political walks of life are eager for the audit to move forward.

We will get a very in-depth analysis and comparison of how the machines compare to each other, how consistent they are and then how that will compare to the number of hands, said Kristi St. Laurent, Democratic candidate for the State representative position in 2020.

On Monday, the Attorney General and Secretary of State announced their designate to the audit team: Harri Hursti, a Finnish computer programmer. Hursti and Verified Voting will now select a third team member.

