Turkey violated journalists’ rights with ban, European Court Naharnet

Turkey violated the rights of a prominent journalist by denying her access to information on corruption allegations against four ministers in President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government, the European Court of Human Rights said on Tuesday. Turkish journalist Banu Guven lodged a complaint with the ECHR, based in the French city of Strasbourg, after Turkish courts imposed a blackout on information regarding a parliamentary investigation into the corruption allegations. Allegations of corruption at the highest level, which emerged in December 2013, were seen as a major embarrassment for then-prime minister Erdogan. Turkish authorities have dismissed the allegations as a plot by US-based preacher Fethullah Gulen, a former Erdogan ally whom Ankara accused three years later of plotting a failed coup. The ECHR ruled that the court’s injunction prohibiting the release of information during the investigation violated Guven’s rights to freedom of expression. The injunction “had had major repercussions on the applicant’s exercise of her right to freedom of expression on a topical issue,” she concluded. It “prevented Ms. Guven from benefiting from a sufficient level of protection as required by the rule of law in a democratic society,” he added. It ordered Turkey to pay Guven 1,500 euros ($ 1,800) in costs and expenses. “Freedom of the press won!” Guven wrote on his Twitter account welcoming the verdict. The journalist was a long-time presenter on Turkish news channel NTV until 2011. She then joined IMC TV until the pro-opposition media shut down in 2016. The ECHR has issued a series of judgments against Turkey in recent months as fears grow that Ankara is increasingly defying the European human rights court. He urged Turkey to release jailed Kurdish leader Selahattin Demirtas and opposition philanthropist Osman Kavala, but they both remain behind bars. Press freedom in Turkey has also grown in concern under Erdogan, with many publications shutting down and dozens of journalists jailed for what activists say are simply doing their job. Press freedom activists have long criticized the authorities’ use of bans on broadcasting sensitive events, including terrorist attacks.







